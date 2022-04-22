Know Your Foe: Rockies vs Tigers series preview

The Rockies have just finished up a series victory over the Philadelphia Phillies at Coors, and are now off to the Motor City to mix it up with the Detroit Tigers. While Colorado’s 8-4 start is certainly exciting (chiefly led by a surging C,J. Cron, who leads MLB in round-trippers and is making a strong case for early-season MVP), all eyes will be on Miguel Cabrera. The legendary hitter is just one base knock away from the 3000-hit threshold. He’d be the 33rd player to reach the iconic plateau.

This is the first time the two teams have played in almost five years. Detroit won that series 2-1, but much like the previous Know Your Foe series against the Cubs, both teams have a very different look to them these days. One mainstay in Detroit is, of course, the veteran Miguel Cabrera. It’s not the first time the Rockies have been in a position to prevent history, as noted below:

From our friends at @Sportradar, should the Rockies give up Miggy's 3,000th hit this weekend it'll be the 4th time they've been on the wrong end of history (Rickey, Biggio, Ichiro).



They'll tie the Twins/Senators for most times allowing someone's 3,000th hit.



Total luck. Wild. — Purple Dinosaur Podcast (@purpledinocast) April 21, 2022

Here’s some more info on the Tigers from Ashley MacLennan, editor of Bless You Boys:

Tigers fans went into this season with a lot of hope and more than a little hype. There was plenty of buzz about prospects like Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene, as well as new offseason acquisitions like Javier Baez and Austin Meadows. After some initial flash, things haven’t been ideal for the Tigs, due in large part to injury. Greene was benched before the season even started, and currently Casey Mize, Javier Baez, Matt Manning, Kyle Funkhouser and more are all on the 10-day IL. One thing that has been fun to watch however is the Miguel Cabrera show. He’s having the absolute time of his life, and it shows, and he’s pretty darned close to the 3000 hits mark (and very likely to get there this series the way he’s been going.) So while things certainly aren’t the way fans hoped them to be, the team has still been fun to watch.

Pitching matchups

Friday: Antonio Senzatela (1-0, 2.16 ERA) vs Tarik Skubal (0-1, 3.72 ERA)

Saturday: Austin Gomber (0-1, 7.00 ERA) vs Beau Brieske (MLB debut)

Sunday: Chad Kuhl (1-0, 0.87 ERA) vs Tyler Alexander (4.26 ERA)’

Times, TV, Radio

Friday: 5:10pm MDT, ATT SportsNet-RM, 850 KOA/KNRV 1150 (español)

Saturday: 11:10 AM MDT, ATT SportsNet-RM, 850 KOA/KNRV 1150 (español)

Sunday: 11:10 AM MDT, ATT SportsNet-RM, 850 KOA/KNRV 1150 (español)

Prediction

The history-making opportunity for Cabrera notwithstanding, I think the Rockies will handle business in Detroit. Maybe I’m being too optimistic, but I really like where Colorado’s rotation is at right now, and I think it’s likely they shut down the Tigers’ bats. Rockies sweep the series.

Up Next

The Rockies will head straight into a series with a phamiliar phoe - the Philadelphia Phillies, though this time it’s a four-game set on their home turf. They’ll be looking for revenge after losing two of three in Denver.