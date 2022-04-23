Colorado Rockies game no. 13 thread: Antonio Senzatela vs Tarik Skubal

Following the postponement of Friday’s game due to inclement weather, the Rockies and Tigers will instead play two on Saturday in a doubleheader. The first game will see a superstar on the brink of history - Colorado will do its best to avoid it.

On the mound for the visiting Rockies is Antonio Senzatela (1-0, 2.16 ERA). “Senza” is off to a solid start to the 2022 season, though he’d like to improve upon his first two outings. Facing the Dodgers and Cubs, the right-hander allowed nine and seven hits through 3 1⁄ 3 and five innings, respectively. He was able to limit the damage to one earned run in each game, but that many base runners is bound to make a dent sooner than later. In his only start versus Detroit in his career (back in 2017), Senzatela took the loss after allowing four earned runs in 3 1⁄ 3 innings, thanks to six hits and three walks. It goes without saying that he’ll be look to improve this time around.

Opposing him is Tarik Skubal (0-1, 3.72 ERA), a left-hander that is coming off of a not-bad-at-all sophomore season in 2021. Skubal profiles to be Detroit’s number two starter (after Casey Mize), and he’s had two starts thus far - one rough, one solid. He allowed four runs in as many innings against the White Sox on April 10th, then locked down the Royals while shutting them out for 5 1⁄ 3 innings five days later. The Rockies offense will need to wait for their pitches and not rely on walks to get runners on - the stingy Skubal has walked only one batter this season, compared to his ten strikeouts.

The big story, of course, will be Miguel Cabrera’s march to 3000 hits. An incredible milestone for someone oft-considered a first-ballot Hall of Famer, Cabrera would be just the 33rd player to reach this plateau. Will the Rockies allow themselves to be on the wrong end of history for the fourth time?

There isn’t much to say match-up wise. Kris Bryant and José Iglesias are the only Rockies to have logged at-bats against Skubal. Bryant’s 1-for-2 with a homer, while Iglesias is hitless in three tries. Detroit’s Tucker Barnhart and Robbie Grossman are a combined 1-for-9 against Senzatela.

First Pitch: 11:10 AM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

