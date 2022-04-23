Colorado Rockies game no. 14 thread: Austin Gomber vs Beau Brieske

After an extremely disappointing game one of today’s doubleheader, the Rockies will try and find some offense in game two.

The Colorado Rockies will send Austin Gomber (0-1, 7.00 ERA) to the mound. Gomber will be looking to rebound after a rough 4 1⁄ 3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, where he gave up five runs (four earned) on eight hits. He has yet to make it through the fifth inning of a game, it’s important that he finds his stride and longevity so he can provide solid starting pitching. He showed a lot of promise in 2021, and we need to see that Gomber again.

Opposite Gomber, the Detroit Tigers will be calling on Beau Brieske (0-1, 4.50 ERA in Triple A Toledo) who will make his Major League debut. So far in 2022, Brieske has pitched in 10 innings at Triple-A Toledo. In 2021 he pitched a total of 106 2⁄ 3 innings between his time at both High-A West Michigan and Double-A Erie. Brieske was drafted in the 27th round of the 2019 Draft.

The Rockies will need to find a way to get the ball in play against the rookie Brieske. If they can make contact and not leave runners stranded in scoring position, it’s possible for them to split this doubleheader and pretend game one didn’t happen.

Additionally, the Rockies will have Julian Fernández as the 29th man for the second game.

First Pitch: 4:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

It's a brand new ballgame don't cha know pic.twitter.com/QghrCo1FHH — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 23, 2022