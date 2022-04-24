Rockies game no. 15 thread: Chad Kuhl vs Tyler Alexander

Despite a nightmarish series opener and a tough ninth inning in game two against the Detroit Tigers, the Colorado Rockies are poised to notch a second road series win in their belts. The Rockies are 3-1 on the road to start the season, already a massive improvement from the miserable 2021 “Road Rockies.” For perspective, the Rockies didn’t win their first road series in 2021 until the end of July, and their second at the end of August.

Chad Kuhl will be making his third start of the season for the Rockies in today’s rubber match. Kuhl has been an excellent surprise to kick off the season. In 10 1⁄ 3 innings over his first two starts Kuhl has the lowest ERA in the rotation at 0.87. Kuhl pitched six shutout innings against the Phillies in his last outing, allowing just two hits and striking out four batters. Unfortunately he has left both of his starts due to injury precautions: a cut finger in his first and a sore hip in his second.

On the bump for the Motor City Kitties is the left-handedTyler Alexander. Alexander has a five pitch arsenal consisting of a sinker and four seam fastball that average just under 90 mph, a slider, a cutter, and a changeup. He’s not big for strikeouts, but is good at avoiding getting barreled up and getting hit hard. In two starts this season he has an ERA of 4.26 with six strikeouts, but has only pitched a total of 6 1⁄ 3 innings.

First Pitch: 11:10 AM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

Here's today's lineup pic.twitter.com/xiXc0eOaGB — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 24, 2022