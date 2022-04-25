Affected by Altitude: Live Freeland or Die Bard

The Purple Row podcast Affected by Altitude is hosted by staff writers Evan Lang, Skyler Timmins, and Mac Wilcox, who are all incredibly proud and excited to be lending their voices to more great Purple Row content for you to enjoy.

This week, Evan, Mac, and Skyler sit down to discuss the biggest news of the last week: Kyle Freeland is in LoDo to stay. The Denver native inked a five year extension with his hometown Colorado Rockies to further cement the team’s solid rotation for the foreseeable future. On the back end of the pitching staff, Daniel Bard is retaking his closer role and showing us a confident pitcher that we can be confident in. Meanwhile, the roster crunch is fast approaching and honestly we’re not sure who’s going to get the cut. Could it be struggling second baseman Brendan Rodgers?

Affected by Altitude is a weekly or bimonthly podcast featuring roundtable discussion, game segments, interviews, and the occasional hot take from a group of Purple Row contributors. We live in different places, have varying backgrounds, and may or may come out to the coast and have a few laughs. Regardless, we are all united in our love of the Rockies and a desire to provide Purple Row readers with a fresh new voice.

This episode was recorded on Friday, April 22, 2022. Statistics and events may not be current at time of posting.