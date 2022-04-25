Rockies game no. 16 thread: Kyle Freeland vs Kyle Gibson

We just saw this matchup, but it’s time for the battle of the Kyles again, though this time it will be Coors Field East Citizens Bank Park. (If you know, you know.)

Kyle Freeland (0-2, 7.71 ERA) will look to continue to lower his ERA and find the command he’s been struggling to attain. In his last outing, Freeland improved and we saw his best performance yet, pitching five full innings and only giving up two runs.

There is still a lot of work to be done for Freeland, though. His 7.71 ERA is still not pretty and he needs to keep the baserunning traffic down, if he can do that and find the command he’s been struggling with, there’s hope the Colorado Rockies can take another series from the Phillies.

Kyle Gibson (1-1, 3.75 ERA) will be hoping that he can lead his team to a victory this time around after the Phillies lost the last game he started against the Rockies at Coors Field last week. He had a solid outing at Coors Field. A full six innings completed only giving up three runs and it ended up being a no-decision for Gibson after the Rockies scored three additional runs to take the win.

First Pitch: 4:45 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: