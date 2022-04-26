Rockies game no. 17 thread: Germán Márquez vs Zach Eflin

The Colorado Rockies played a rough game yesterday, and the Philadelphia Phillies took advantage. On Tuesday, the Rox will try to clean things up while their ace is on the mound. This pitching matchup is a rematch from Wednesday, wherein the Rockies took the loss in a 9-6 contest.

Admittedly, Germán Márquez (0-0, 4.67 ERA) hasn’t pitched to his ace expectations thus far this season. His first start of the season was great (seven innings of one-run ball against the Dodgers), but his last two were forgettable, including his most recent appearance. In that outing this past Wednesday, against the Phillies no less, the right-hander was touched up for four earned runs in six innings while allowing eight hits. At lower altitude this time, he’ll try to keep the ball down and keep the Philadelphia bats cold.

The Phillies hand the ball to Zach Eflin (0-1, 3.95 ERA) for starting duties. The seventh-year Phil has yet to make it through six innings this season, though he got close in his last outing. That start against the Rockies saw him toss 5 2⁄ 3 innings and allow eight hits, but just two earned runs. The righty has struggled against Colorado in his career - over his combined five starts, he owns an unsightly 6.47 ERA.

Philadelphia’s lineup has hit Márquez hard in the past, as all but two hitters on their squad with at least six at-bats against him are hitting over .300. Meanwhile, the Rockies are hoping the hot streaks of Randal Grichuk and Connor Joe continue on Tuesday. Both homered in yesterday’s loss, and both are riding hit streaks (10 games and 12 games, respectively).

First Pitch: 4:45 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: