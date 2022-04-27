Colorado Rockies game no. 18 thread: Ryan Feltner vs. Ranger Suárez

Hopefully, Wednesday will be lucky No. 3 for Ryan Feltner (No. 15 PuRP).

The 25-year-old RHP was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday and will be making his 2022 debut and third-ever MLB start against the Phillies.

Antonio Senzatela would have originally pitched on Wednesday, but with a doubleheader last Saturday and with the Rockies in the midst of playing games on nine consecutive days, the Rockies need to give Senzatela an extra day of rest.

Feltner has a 2-0 record in four starts for the Isotopes so far this season with a 3.10 ERA in 20 1/3 innings with 24 strikeouts, 10 of which came in his last start on Friday.

Last season, Feltner had two appearances for the Rockies after being called up in September. His debut wasn’t great on Sept. 5 vs. the Braves as he gave up three homers, walked two, hit a batter, didn’t strike anyone out, and gave up six earned runs in 2 2/3 innings. In his second appearance, which happened to come against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, he gave up two runs on four hits with no home runs, three walks, and six strikeouts in 3/2 innings. The Rockies went on to win that game 5-4.

Outside of cleaning up their defense after making five errors in the last two games, the Rockies will also look to provide Feltner with some offense in facing off against 26-year-old lefty Ranger Suárez. This season, Suárez is 1-0 with a 4.38 ERA in 12 1/3 innings over three appearances. He’s given up one homer, walked seven, and struck out nine. Suárez’s longest outing of the year has been five innings. Suárez relies mostly relies on a sinker, which he throws 50.9% of the time, supplemented with a changeup, 4-seam fastball, and slider.

First Pitch: 4:45 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: