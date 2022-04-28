Happy 17th birthday, Purple Row!

/blows dust off keyboard

Hey there, it’s been a while and probably will be some time again after this.

Today, April 28, marks the 17th birthday of Purple Row! If it were a person it would be able to see an R-rated movie without a parent or guardian in the theaters now (I’m sure everyone could name some wins and losses that should be R-rated, though, over the last 17 years).

Celebrate 17 years of Purple Row in the comments and Rockies-ify an R-rated move if you are up for it. A couple examples from current staff members (claim them in the comments) include The Hilliards Have Eyes and Cronan the Barbarian.

Happy birthday, Purple Row!