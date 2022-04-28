Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron has been off to a hot start in 2022 after inking a two-year extension in October and finishing third in our 2021 Ranking the Rockies series.

So far in 2022, Cron has hit seven home runs (which led MLB until Anthony Rizzo hit three last night) and is slashing .282/.307/.662 in 71 at-bats. Charlie Blackmon and Connor Joe are both tied after Cron with four homers apiece (something about those C names...).

To celebrate the CronSaw, we partnered with BreakingT to create a new shirt to celebrate his home: the Cron Zone!

Welcome to the Cron Zone, folks!