Colorado Rockies game no. 19 thread: Hunter Greene vs Antonio Senzatela

The Rockies did not have much fun on their first long road trip of the season. After posting a 2-5 record in that stretch, they return home to Denver to halt their four-game skid and get back in the win column with a victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

Antonio Senzatela (1-1, 4.73 ERA) gets the ball for Colorado. His most recent start in Detroit is one he’d certainly like to forget - in addition to allowing Miguel Cabrera’s 3000th hit, the Venezuelan-born pitcher allowed five earned runs in as many innings of work, while getting beat up in the form of ten hits. If there’s a positive to be gleaned from that outing, it’s that “Senza” didn’t walk a batter. Indeed, the right-hander has been stingy with free passes, as he’s only allowed one free pass during his three starts this season. That’ll play against the Reds, who are the only team in the National League to have walked less than the Rockies.

Opposing him is the Reds’ number one prospect, Hunter Greene (1-2, 5.27 ERA). The 22-year-old right-hander is known for throwing absolute cheese, as he recently set multiple records for velocity volume in a major league start. His arrival is a glimmer of hope to Cincinnati fans, who saw the departure of multiple high-value stars such as Nick Castellanos, Jesse Winker, Sonny Gray, Eugenio Suarez, Tucker Barnhart, Wade Miley... (sorry, Reds fans).

Cincinnati sports icon and social media star Joey Votto stayed put though, and remains the biggest threat in their lineup. He’s off to a slow start in 2022, hitting just .129/.299/.444 thus far. The Candian-born first baseman is 2-for-6 versus Senzatela in his career. Tommy Pham has also had success, going 4-for-10. He leads the Reds in at-bats versus Senzatela.

The Rockies have been without Kris Bryant in their last few contests due to his back stiffness, and are hoping he can avoid a stint on the injured list. A healthy KB could be integral to the lineup finding its form again after some lackluster performances in Philadelphia (they recorded six or less hits in all but one of their four losses to the Phillies). Hopefully, being back in front of the home crowd will ignite the Rockies’ bats, and they can spoil Hunter Greene’s first visit to Denver in a Reds uniform.

First Pitch: 6:40 MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet-RM

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

