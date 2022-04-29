The Rockies are calling up top prospect Elehuris Montero

It may be earlier than anticipated, but top Colorado Rockies prospect Elehuris Montero (no. 5 PuRP) is being called up to the major league roster. In a corresponding roster move, left fielder Kris Bryant is being placed on the 10-day injured list with back soreness. The Athletic’s Nick Groke was the first with the news.

Montero is a big bodied corner infielder and designated hitter obtained by the Rockies in the Nolan Arenado trade. He had a strong 2021 season across Double-A and Triple-A where he slashed .278/.360/.529 with 86 RBIs, 20 doubles, two triples, and a whopping 28 home runs. He had a solid truncated spring training with the big league camp but ultimately started his season with the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes. He’s already off to a good start with a batting average of .288 and four home runs.

Another home run for your Topes. It's Elehuris Montero's turn, mashing a two-run clout!



Montero is listed as available off the bench for the Rockies’ series opener against the Cincinnati Reds and will likely make his big league debut at some point during the three game series wearing no. 44. He was already on the Rockies’ 40 man roster, which stands at 39/40 after the Tampa Bay Rays claimed left handed pitcher Ben Bowden off of waivers this morning.

Kris Bryant isn’t the first to suffer back issues during the young season, being joined by Randal Grichuk, Brendan Rodgers, and Daniel Bard. He is, however, the first to land on the IL because of it. Rodgers will continue to rest in hopes of avoiding an IL stint.