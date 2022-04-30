Colorado Rockies game no. 20 thread: Connor Overton vs Chad Kuhl

After a truly ugly series in Philadelphia, the Colorado Rockies made their triumphant return to Coors Field with a 10-3 victory against the Cincinnati Reds. On a cold and blustery day the defense returned to form, the pitching was mostly lights out, and the offense roared to life. Now the Rockies need to do it again and build back the momentum they had lost, and the Reds seem like the right opponent for the task at hand.

The starting pitcher for the Rockies is the right handed Chad Kuhl. One of the great surprises for the month of April, Kuhl has put together an ERA of just 1.10 and only eight hits allowed across three starts and 16 1⁄ 3 innings. He has two straight quality starts and will be looking to add a third against the Reds this evening. His last time out he pitched six full innings with four strikeouts and one earned run. Look forward to his wicked slider as his primary put-away pitch.

On the bump for the Reds is the right handed Connor Overton, making his first appearance of the 2022 season. Originally drafted by the Miami Marlins in the 2014 draft, Overton made his debut last season making limited appearances for the Toronto Blue Jays and Pittsburgh Pirates. Over just nine total appearances and 15 1⁄ 3 innings in 2021 with three starts he posted an ERA of 8.31. Overton’s primary pitch is a four seam fastball in the low 90s with middle-of-the-road spin. He also throws a changeup, a slider, a sinker, a curveball, and the occasional cutter. Overton’s batted ball results in 2021 were fairly evenly spread across line drives, ground balls, and fly balls. He struck out 28.2% of batters faced.

First Pitch: 6:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

Roster notes: 1B/3B Elehuris Montero is officially with the team and is expected to make his big league debut at some point this weekend. UTIL Garrett Hampson (hand) begins his two game rehab assignment with the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes this evening. 2B Brendan Rodgers hopes to avoid the IL and was taking grounders during warmups today.