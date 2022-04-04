Affected by Altitude: The Great Big Spring Training Roster Breakdown Episode

The Purple Row podcast Affected by Altitude is hosted by staff writers Evan Lang, Skyler Timmins, and Mac Wilcox, who are all incredibly proud and excited to be lending their voices to more great Purple Row content for you to enjoy.

Opening Day for the Colorado Rockies is in less than a week, and Skyler, Mac, and Evan are here to walk you through what we know of the roster so far with spring training ending soon. We go position by position with the assumed starter, potential backups, and guys we think might make the final cut. Because life is funny that way, the Rockies made several announcements literally the day after we recorded, including both Ashton Goudeau and Dom Nuñez making the Opening Day Roster. Also, can you guess where we had to edit out Mac saying a no-no word?

★ ★ ★

Affected by Altitude is a weekly or bimonthly podcast featuring roundtable discussion, game segments, interviews, and the occasional hot take from a group of Purple Row contributors. We live in different places, have varying backgrounds, and may or may not think Dinger should break camp as the fifth starting pitcher. Regardless, we are all united in our love of the Rockies and a desire to provide Purple Row readers with a fresh new voice.

Are you a Purple Row reader and a Rockies fan? Then this show is for you. Please let us know how we’re doing, what you would like to see moving forward, or how we can do better. You can comment down below, or on Twitter at @AltitudeEffect.

★ ★ ★

This episode was recorded on Friday, April 1, 2022. Statistics and events may not be current at time of posting.