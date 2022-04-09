Colorado Rockies game no. 2 thread: Tony Gonsolin vs. Germán Márquez

After yesterday’s disappointing 5-3 loss at the hand of the Dodgers, the Rockies will look to bounce back and even the series.

2021 All-Star Germán Márquez (12-11, 4.40 ERA) will make his 2022 debut. The Venezuelan righty is entering his seventh season with the Rockies after being acquired in the Corey Dickerson trade in 2011. Márquez made two starts against the Dodgers in 2021, both at home, and allowed six runs over eight innings with 10 walks and six strikeouts. Overall, Márquez has a 2-1 record and 3.06 ERA against the Dodgers in 11 career starts. Dodgers players are slashing .218/.293/.389 in that span.

Márquez will go up against Dodgers’ right-hander Tony Gonsolin (4-1, 3.23 ERA). Gonsolin is entering his fourth season in Dodger blue after being drafted in the ninth round of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft. In 2021, Gonsolin posted a 4-1 record across 15 games (13 starts) with a 3.23 ERA and 1.35 WHIP. In five career games against the Rockies, Gonsolin has allowed just four runs in 25 2⁄ 3 innings.

Yesterday’s loss was the third time the Rockies did not record a home run in a Denver opener, and the third time that neither team recorded a home run in a Rockies opener. Hopefully this doesn’t turn into a repeat of 2020, where they failed to hit a big fly until the third game... who will it be?

Start Time: 6:10 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: