Colorado Rockies game no. 22 thread: Reiver Sanmartin vs Kyle Freeland

The Colorado Rockies (12-9) will look to bust out the brooms against the Cincinnati Reds (3-18) for the first time in 2022. After being swept in a four-game set against the Phillies — their first series loss of the season — they have outscored the Reds 14-7 in two games so far. With last night’s win pushing them to 12-9 (.571), the Rockies have officially been .500 or better in each month dating back to June 2021 (excluding a three-game month last October where they went 1-2). Their 66-62 record since June 1, 2021 is the seventh-best winning percentage in the NL during that span.

Hometown lefty Kyle Freeland (0-3, 6.16 ERA) will pitch for the Rox. Historically, Freeland is 5-12 in the month of April with a 4.61 ERA — his second-highest clip of any month. Freeland has pitched in five games against the Reds in his career. He holds a 2-2 record and 8.77 ERA. The last time he faced the Reds on June 11, 2021, he allowed a career-high nine runs, including five homers. In his last Coors Field start against Cincinnati (July 13, 2019), he was tagged for five runs on nine hits through four frames. Could the change in calendar help Kyle change his career trajectory against the Cincinnati Reds?

Freeland will face Reds lefty Reiver Sanmartin (0-3, 10.91 ERA). Sanmartin will be making his sixth career start this afternoon — fifth appearance and fourth start of 2022. He was signed out of Colombia by the Rangers in 2015 and then was acquired by the Yankees for RHP Ronald Herrera in November 2017. He and RHP Sonny Gray were then acquired by the Reds in January 2019 in exchange for IF Shed Long and the Reds’ 2019 Competitive Balance A pick. In his last start against the San Diego Padres, Sanmartin was tagged for a career-high nine earned runs on eight hits over 3+ innings. He has yet to pitch at Coors Field, so it’ll be interesting to see how he handles it.

First Pitch: 1:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

