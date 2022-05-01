Rockies 10, Reds 1: It’s a beautiful day for a sweep!

First Inning

The Rockies came out swinging in the first inning, tagging Reds’ starter Reiver Sanmartin for six runs on six hits. Ryan McMahon and Yonathan Daza were the only two Rockies not to reach base in the first inning, while Randal Grichuk struck out in his second at-bat of the inning to end it. In his first, Grichuk ripped a single to right to score Connor Joe and José Iglesias.

Not to be outdone, C.J. Cron immediately hit a 370-foot homer to left to drive in two more runs. It was Cron’s NL-leading eighth home run of the season.

Elias Díaz joined the hit parade with a double, advancing on a wild pitch, before McMahon and Daza hit out back-to-back. Brendan Rodgers broke out of his slump with an RBI single, and Elehuris Montero (No. 5 PuRP) also recorded a hit in his first major league at-bat (he would finish 2-for-4 on the day):

1st big league game ✅

1st big league AB✅

1st big league hit✅



Atta way, Montero & welcome to the Show! pic.twitter.com/oiYe18EIKl — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 1, 2022

Connor Joe walked, Iglesias was hit by a pitch, and then Grichuk struck out.

6-0 Rockies after one.

Second Inning

The Rox didn’t let up after just one inning. After falling short of taco’s, they left no doubt in the second. Cron grounded out to start, but then an error by pitcher Buck Farmer led to the bases eventually being loaded and three more runs scoring (two earned). Four straight Rockies would reach — Díaz, McMahon, Daza and Rodgers — and Rodgers was the one to clear the bases with a double:

For those keeping track, my scorecard didn’t recover until the third inning.

9-0 Rockies after two.

Kyle Dealin’

A new month seems to be doing Kyle Freeland good so far. After starting the season 0-3, he earned his first win of the season. Freeland efficiently pitched seven complete innings, allowing just one run on four hits. He allowed a solo homer to Reds’ third baseman Brandon Drury, but otherwise struck out four batters and walked another. Freeland threw 80 pitches over his seven innings, 54 for strikes.

Randal Grichuk: Human Highlight Reel

In a game filled with offensive highlights for the Rox, there are a few other things that might have gotten a bit lost in the shuffle. One of those was Grichuk’s outstanding catch in the third inning to keep Tommy Pham off the bases:

Randal Grichuk makes ANOTHER incredible catch pic.twitter.com/pGQuZwOIzE — RoxGifsVids (@RoxGifsVids) May 1, 2022

He later hit a 433-foot solo shot in the eighth inning to put the Rockies into double digits. It was his third of the season and his first at Coors Field:

A nice souvenir from @RGrich15 for the lucky fan 433 ft from home plate in deep LF pic.twitter.com/uVaF32wnJO — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 1, 2022

Up Next

The Rox are off tomorrow, but then begin a three-game set against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night. First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. MT.