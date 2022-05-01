Rockies make moves for May roster contraction

Major League Baseball teams were allowed to carry 28-man rosters through the opening month of the 2022 season due to a truncated spring training. Now that April is over, all teams must reduce their roster to 26 players by the end of the night on May 1st. The league and the MLBPA did agree that they would allow teams to carry 14 pitchers on the roster through May 29th. Previously it was expected that teams would cut down to 13 pitchers as part of the roster contractions.

In concordance with the May 1st roster contractions, the Colorado Rockies have made roster moves. RHP Ryan Feltner (no. 15 PuRP) and 3B/1B Elehuris Montero (no. 5 PuRP) have been optioned to the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes following this afternoon’s 10-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

The Rockies also optioned INF Alan Trejo to Triple-A to make room for utility man Garrett Hampson (right hand) for his return from the 10-day IL on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals.

The Rockies announced following today’s game that they have optioned RHP Ryan Feltner and INFs Elehuris Montero and Alan Trejo to Triple-A Albuquerque. — Rockies Club Information (@RockiesClubInfo) May 1, 2022

Feltner and Montero played one game each during their major league stints. Feltner made a spot start against the Philadelphia Phillies on April 27th, working five complete innings and striking out a career-high seven batters while giving up four runs on seven hits. Montero made his major league debut against the Reds this afternoon with a 2-for-4 day at the plate. Trejo made the Rockies’ Opening Day roster out of spring training and was having a solid start to the season. He slashed .257/.278/.371 with six RBIs and a home run through 35 at-bats.