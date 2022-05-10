Colorado Rockies game no. 30 thread: Antonio Senzatela vs Alex Wood

The Rockies will try to rebound after last night’s loss to the Giants by getting back into the win column Friday evening.

Antonio Senzatela (2-1, 3.75 ERA) starts for Colorado. His last start saw him keep the boppin’ Washington Nationals lineup to two earned runs, but seven hits and two walks drove up his pitch count, and he lasted just 4 1⁄ 3 innings. He’ll try to last longer against a team he has somewhat struggled against in his career (he’s 5-1, but with a 4.24 ERA versus San Francisco). The Venezuelan right-hander faced the Giants once last season, allowing two runs in six innings of work. In that start, the second Giants run was knocked in by a Kris Bryant single - safe to say “Senza” won’t have to deal with that on Friday.

Opposing Senzatela is veteran Alex Wood (2-2, 4.38 ERA). Entering his tenth season in MLB, Wood, enjoying his second year in San Fran, is still striking out batters (9.5 K/9), but is also being hit (9.1 H/9). He’s been unable to escape the sixth inning in his last three starts, taking the loss in two of them. His last outing was against the Dodgers, in which he threw 5 1⁄ 3 innings and allowed four runs. That doesn’t seem great, but he only allowed four hits and two walks and struck out seven (his season high). He’s allowed two runs in each of his last four starts against Colorado.

The Rockies lineup has been quiet lately. They’ve scored ten runs in their last 32 innings, three of which came in the ninth inning of Thursday’s loss. Connor Joe went 3-for-4 in that game, continuing the torrid pace he’s on to start the season:

Connor Joe holds a five-game hitting streak (.333/.364/.429) and a nine-game on-base streak (.314/.400/.400). He has a hit in 22 of 27 games this season and has reached in all but three contests.



This and more Rockies game notes can be found here: https://t.co/mQg2F4dVXi — Rockies Club Information (@RockiesClubInfo) May 10, 2022

Charlie Blackmon is probably excited for the game, as he’s hitting a scoring .481 in 27 at-bats against Wood. Ryan McMahon’s also done well, as he’s sitting on a .286 average in 14 AB’s. C.J. Cron and Yonathan Daza, meanwhile, are both 2-for-7. For San Francisco, Brandon Belt holds a .420 average against Senzatela, though he owns no home runs or RBI in his 20 at-bats. Brandon Crawford has not had as much success - he’s rocking just a .150 average, also in 20 tries.

First Pitch: 7:45 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: