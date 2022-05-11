Colorado Rockies game no. 31 thread: Chad Kuhl vs. Alex Cobb

In the midst of a 1-4 road trip and having lost nine straight to the Giants (and also giving up at least 10 hits in each of those losses), the Rockies will look to their best pitcher so far in 2022 to get back on the winning track. Chad Kuhl, the only undefeated Rockies starter at 3-0, will be on the mound for the Rockies in the series finale today.

Boasting a 1.82 ERA in 29 2⁄3 innings, Kuhl has recorded four consecutive quality starts with the latest coming on May 6 against Arizona when he gave up one run on three hits in a gem that was wasted when the Rockies only scored one run and Carlos Estévez gave up two homers in a three-run eighth to take the loss. In his Rockies debut, Kuhl only went 4 1⁄ 3 innings with one run on two hits and was pulled only for hitting 80 pitches after a shortened spring training. The Rockies are 4-1 when Kuhl is on the mound this year.

RHP Alex Cobb (1-1, 4.80 ERA) will be on the mound for San Francisco. Cobb made two starts, winning one, before suffering a right adductor strain and being placed on the 10-day IL on April 19. Since returning on May 1, he’s made two starts with the first being a rough welcome back as he gave up three earned runs (four total) on six hits and was pulled before the first inning ended. In his last start against St. Louis, he gave up two runs on three hits with eight strikeouts in five innings.

Despite being an 11-year veteran, Cobb, has spent his entire career before this season in the American League and has only faced the Rockies once. Back in 2013, he picked up a win against a lineup featuring the likes of Todd Helton, Troy Tulowitzki, and Nolan Arenado, but no current Rockies.

Both Connor Joe and José Iglesias are 5-for-9 in two games in this series, but the Rockies as a team have hit 5-for-19 with runners in scoring position in the two losses so far against the Giants.

First Pitch: 1:45 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: