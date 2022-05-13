Colorado Rockies game no. 32 thread: Zack Greinke vs Kyle Freeland

After another miserable road trip and getting stomped in the Bay Area, the Colorado Rockies return to Coors Field looking to turn things around in the safety of their home ballpark. The Rockies are kicking off a nine-game homestand with a three-game weekend set against the scuffling Kansas City Royals. The Royals are as good a team as any to face when trying to get your mojo back, but unfortunately their opponent on the mound tonight is a familiar foe.

Starting for the Rockies is the hometown lefty Kyle Freeland. Freeland took a 6.16 ERA into the month of May and has reduced it by nearly three full points after excellent back-to-back starts. His ERA coming into tonight is 3.94 over 32 innings with a record of 1-4. Freeland worked six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks his last time out, and another strong performance tonight will go a long way for both him and the Rockies.

On the bump for the Royals is a Rockies longtime foe: the soon to be Cooperstown-bound righty Zack Greinke. Greinke is off to a strong start in 2022 with an ERA of 2.67 over six starts and 33 2⁄ 3 innings. In 222 career innings and 36 appearances against the Rockies Greinke has an ERA of 3.53. That ERA climbs a bit to 4.01 when playing at Coors Field, where he has 14 career appearances.

First Pitch: 6:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

Here's how we will take the field behind Zack Greinke to open the weekend series in Colorado.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/nbNZhvPjDU — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 13, 2022

Black bat.

Cracker Jack.

Backwards cap.



Doesn’t matter…Rockies in 3. pic.twitter.com/ooyGCCYMT0 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 13, 2022

Roster notes: OF Randal Grichuk (illness) has returned to the lineup playing right field after missing a few games. Connor Joe has been scratched from the lineup, having caught the same bug Grichuk had. Brendan Rodgers also returns to the lineup after missing several games due to hand soreness. He will start in his usual 2B spot this evening.