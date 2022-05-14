Colorado Rockies game no. 33 thread: Carlos Hernández vs. Germán Márquez

After a Coorsy thrashing last night at the hands of the Kansas City Royals, the Colorado Rockies will look to stop their five-game skid in Game 2. Some Rockies notes:

The Rockies have been outscored 42-18 in those five games and last night was the first time they’ve scored 10+ runs and lost since June 16, 2019 vs. San Diego — a 14-13 loss.

The Rockies committed multiple errors for the ninth time last night (had 10 such games in 2021) and have committed 26 errors on the season — tied for second-most in the majors.

The Rockies allowed six unearned runs last night, the ninth time in franchise history that they have allowed six or more unearned runs. It was the third time at Coors Field.

For the Royals, last night’s 14 runs were a season high, as were the 18 hits. It was also the most runs scored in an interlague game for the Royals since they beat, you guessed it, the Rox 16-8 on July 3, 2011.

But that was yesterday.

Today, the Rockies will send Germán Márquez (0-3, 6.47 ERA) to the mound to stop the bleeding. To say that Márquez has struggled this year is an understatement — he has allowed three or more earned runs in each of his starts (minus his first one) and his 6.47 ERA is the third-worst in the league among pitchers who have pitched at least 30 innings. His .328 batting average against is the highest in the majors, while his 44 hits allowed are the fourth-most. Not a great start for the 2021 All-Star.

Márquez will go toe-to-toe with fellow fellow Venezuelan right-hander Carlos Hernández (0-2, 7.15 ERA). Hernández has started five games this year for the Royals and, like Márquez, has only given up less than three earned runs one time. In his last start against Baltimore on May 9, Hernández gave up six runs on seven hits over the course of 4 2⁄ 3 innings. He also walked two batters, hit one, and struck out two.

This could prove to be an interesting pitching matchup, let’s just hope the Rockies defense shows up tonight.

First Pitch: 6:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

Carlos Hernández will head to the mound tonight in Colorado.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/ZKWc2zBztX — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 14, 2022