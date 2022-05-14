Rockies 10, Royals 4: Much better

Today was indeed a new day. After last night’s craziness, the Rockies snapped their five-game losing streak and put a beat down on the Kansas City Royals 10-4. Márquez was sharp and everyone contributed on offense. They were a grand slam away from a home run cycle, but otherwise it was a very good day.

Back on the Márq

Germán Márquez recorded his best start since April 9 (his first start of the season). He pitched six innings and allowed three runs on three hits, including a two-run homer to Salvador Perez in the second inning. He struck out six batters and walked one.

While it was a marked improvement for Márquez, he still has some work to do in order to get back to his ace/All-Star form.

Hello offense, my old friend

It appears that the Rockies took last night’s loss personally. They laid into Royals’ pitching from the get go and never let up.

Charlie Blackmon started the scoring with a 412-foot two-run homer in the first inning:

Fun Fact: Purple is the color of royalty



Fun Fact 2: This is Chuck's 5th HR of 2022. pic.twitter.com/Kt7XcHHJQR — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 15, 2022

In the second, Dom Nuñez hit an RBI sac fly. The third is where things really got crazy. José Iglesias hit an RBI single, and then beardless Sam Hilliard hit his second homer of the year in as many nights. It was also his 100th career hit:

FEAR THE BEARD( )



Second day in a row w/ a HR for Sam Hilliard! pic.twitter.com/ph7whK9qpA — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 15, 2022

Hilliard also recorded an RBI sac fly in the fifth.

Brendan Rodgers continued his hot streak. After starting the year with an average of .078 in April, Rodgers has recorded multiple hits in six out of 10 games in May. Tonight was no different with his RBI double in the fifth to put the Rockies up 8-3.

Ryan McMahon joined the party in the seventh, hitting his third homer of the year and first since April 29:

Please enjoy this hot, fresh, mouthwatering, juicy, beefy, perfectly grilled & seasoned RyMac Jack pic.twitter.com/1s6JOXl0YO — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 15, 2022

In total, every Rockies starter recorded at least one hit (except for Connor Joe and Dom Nuñez). McMahon, Rodgers and Daza each had multiple hits and Daza has reached base in each of his 14 starts.

Not too shabby.

Up Next

The Rockies will face the Royals one more time for the rubber match tomorrow afternoon. It’ll be a battle of the southpaws with Austin Gomber (2-3, 4.36 ERA) going up against Daniel Lynch (2-2, 4.01 ERA). First pitch is at 1:10pm.