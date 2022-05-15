Colorado Rockies game no. 34 thread: Daniel Lynch vs Austin Gomber

After a rough road trip in which the lineup’s offense could be charitably described as impotent, the Colorado Rockies offense has since found life against the Kansas City Royals, having scored 20 runs in the first two games of their three-game series. They’ll try to keep that going in Sunday’s finale and climb to two games over .500.

Austin Gomber (2-3, 4.36 ERA) gets the start for the Rockies. His last outing saw him take the loss in San Francisco after being roughed up by the Giants. The lefty allowed five earned runs in 5 1⁄ 3 innings, and didn’t have his best stuff in the bay. His previous two starts were far more effective, as he gave up two earned runs in six and 6 2⁄ 3 innings against the Phillies and Nationals, respectively. Gomber has three career appearances against the Royals - two of which were starts. In those 12 2⁄ 3 frames, he has allowed exactly zero runs. He’ll try to keep that scoreless streak going on Sunday.

Opposing him is Daniel Lynch (2-2, 4.01 ERA). The 25-year-old left-hander is in his second MLB season, and has done a solid job on the Royals staff thus far, slotting in as their number four starter. One thing to keep in mind is the marked split in his success at Kauffman Stadium versus abroad - Lynch owns a 2.70 ERA at home, and a 4.91 ERA away. That bodes well for the Rockies, who are seeing Lynch for the first time in his career. This season, Colorado’s lineup has found far better success against southpaws than righties (a .309 average versus .238), and they’ll try to reach a similar outcome in Lynch’s Coors Field welcome.

How great has Yonathan Daza been? As noted here by my associate Evan, Daza has been a crucial part of the Rockies offense of late, and his torrid start has not gone unnoticed by manager Bud Black, who’s moved Daza up to batting second on Sunday. Brendan Rodgers appears to finally be turning a corner, as he’s hitting .379 in his last seven games - he’s batting fifth. Sam Hilliard, now beardless, has two homers in as many games... will he make it three on Sunday?

For the Royals, their lineup has limited experience against Gomber, and no one has more than seven at-bats (those seven belong to Whit Merrifield, who’s got one hit in those attempts).Salvador Pérez is 1-for-5, while Michael A. Taylor, Hunter Dozier, Ryan O’Hearn, and Nicky Lopez are a combined 0-for-14.

First Pitch: 1:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

Here's how we will take the field behind Daniel Lynch for the final game of the road trip.#TogetherRoyal pic.twitter.com/IeogS9zlaa — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 15, 2022