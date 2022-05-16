It was an up-and-down week for the Colorado Rockies’ system. The Spokane Indians continued to try and push through tough weather conditions, but it got the best of their bats this week as they dropped five-of-six in Hillsboro (ARI). In the upper levels, the Albuquerque Isotopes split a set at home against Sugar Land (HOU) while the Hartford Yard Goats took their home series against Portland (BOS). The Fresno Grizzlies also won their series, earning four wins on the road against Visalia (ARI).

The biggest contributor to Fresno’s success was Hunter Goodman (No. 27 PuRP). A fourth-round pick in the 2021 draft, Goodman has brought the plus power that made him the University of Memphis all-time home run leader to the California League in 2022. Goodman went 12-for-26 last week, slugging three homers, driving in 13 runs and collecting 24 total bases with a tremendous 1.423 OPS.

Among his peers in the CAL league, Goodman is tied for first in hits (39), ranks second in total bases (76) and RBI (34), and third in HR (9), SLG (.598). He is still getting time behind the plate as a catcher – appearing in 12 games so far – but is primarily appearing at first base. Whether he will be able to stick behind the plate remains to be seen, but what we do know is his bat is for real.

Triple-A: Albuquerque Isotopes (3-3, 16-20 overall)

When it comes to his offense, Elehuris Montero (No. 5 PuRP) is showing there’s little left for him to prove in the minors. He had another great series, posting a .409 OBP and .667 SLG with three of his five hits going for extra-bases — including two homers. MiLB free agents Carlos Perez and Scott Schebler each had a good week for Albuquerque, getting on base 50% of the time or better. All three of Perez’s hits went for extra-bases while Schebler posted a .545/.583/.818 line in 12 plate appearances.

On the mound, Brandon Gold threw 5 ⅔ shutout innings in his start on Friday. Gold struck out five Space Cowboys while allowing just three hits. Out of the bullpen, Justin Lawrence reinforced the success he’s had this season, allowing just one base-runner in three appearances while registering five strikeouts.

Double-A: Hartford Yard Goats (4-2, 19-14 overall)

While Ezequiel Tovar (No. 6 PuRP) had his first tough week of the season with just two hits and seven strikeouts, Aaron Schunk (No. 24 PuRP) had his best week for the Yard Goats. Schunk led the time in RBI (7) and total bases (15) and all five of his hits went for extra-bases, including two home runs. CF Brenton Doyle (No. 10 PuRP) had two homers of his own and a .455 OBP while Michael Toglia (No. 7 PuRP) had a balanced week, collecting a team-high seven hits – including his fifth home run of the season – and had a BB% of 14.8% against a K% of 22.2%.

LSU product Nick Bush made two starts and picked up two wins for the Yard Goats. Both of the two runs he allowed came in his first outing on Monday and he finished the series with eight strikeouts against just two walks in 10 ⅓ IP. Karl Kauffmann (No. 20 PuRP) had another strong start, striking out seven over five innings in a no-decision on Thursday.

High-A: Spokane Indians (1-5, 16-15 overall)

Spokane had some solid performances on the mound last week, especially in the bullpen where they allowed just two runs over 10 IP. Will Ethridge took a hard-luck loss, allowing just one earned run in six innings while recording punch-outs. The lone win of the series went to Toney Locey (HM PuRP), who struck out ten in six scoreless innings.

Unfortunately the Spokane offense scuffled to pick up their end of the bargain, being held to two runs or less in all five of their losses. Drew Romo (No. 3 PuRP) led the team in hits (5) while Daniel Montano had the highest OPS at .774. Zac Veen (No. 1 PuRP), Grant Lavigne (No. 22 PuRP) and Eddy Diaz (No. 30 PuRP) struggled the most against the Hops. Veen and Diaz had just two hits apiece while Lavigne had a lone double to show for his week.

Low-A: Fresno Grizzlies (4-2, 20-13 overall)

After a tough first start last week, McCade Brown showed why he was a third round pick in 2021 on Thursday. Brown registered 10 strikeouts over five innings, while allowing just two hits and one run against the Rawhide. Victor Juarez had another strong outing, allowing two runs over four innings with five strikeouts and no walks. As did Case Williams, who allowed two runs or fewer for the third straight start. He struck out eight without issuing a walk over 6 ⅓ innings.

Hunter Goodman was the hitting star for Fresno, but the usual suspects still showed up during the week. Warming Bernabel (No. 18 PuRP) and Braiden Ward each hit home runs for the Grizzlies. Ward’s 11 TB were second on the team while Bernabel drew six walks and finished with a matching OBP and SLG of .500. Adael Amador (No. 17 PuRP) also drew six walks while OF Yanquiel Fernandez (No. 25 PuRP) drove-in five runs.

Week of 5/10-5/15 (Hitters) Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Zac Veen 1 High-A 2/16 1 5 1 0 Benny Montgomery 2 Low-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Drew Romo 3 High-A 5/19 0 5 0 1 Elehuris Montero 5 Triple-A 5/18 2 6 3 0 Ezequiel Tovar 6 Double-A 2/22 1 7 1 0 Michael Toglia 7 Double-A 7/23 1 6 4 0 Ryan Vilade 8 Triple-A 5/19 0 5 2 0 Brent Doyle 10 Double-A 6/18 2 6 4 1 Colton Welker 11 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Adael Amador 17 Low-A 6/22 0 5 6 2 Warming Bernabel 18 Low-A 4/14 1 3 6 2 Grant Lavigne 22 High-A 1/19 0 6 4 0 Aaron Schunk 24 Double-A 5/18 2 4 2 0 Yanquiel Fernandez 25 Low-A 5/22 0 8 2 0 Dyan Jorge 26 DSL N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hunter Goodman 27 Low-A 12/26 3 8 0 0 Willie MacIver 28 Double-A 3/15 0 4 2 1 Eddy Diaz 30 High-A 2/20 0 3 3 1 Julio Carreras HM High-A 3/19 1 5 1 0 Jameson Hannah HM Double-A 4/18 0 5 2 0 Juan Brito HM Low-A 4/18 0 6 6 1 Bladimir Restituyo HM High-A 3/18 0 4 0 1

Week of 5/10-5/15 (Pitchers) Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Ryan Rolison 4 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chris McMahon 9 N/A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jaden Hill 12 N/A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Helcris Olivarez 13 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sam Weatherly 14 N/A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ryan Feltner 15 Triple-A 1/1 5.0 5/5 4 2 Joe Rock 16 High-A 1/1 5.0 4/4 3 4 Noah Davis 19 Double-A 1/1 3.0 3/3 3 5 Karl Kauffmann 20 Double-A 1/1 5.0 2/2 7 2 Jordy Vargas 21 DSL N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mitchell Kilkenny 23 Double-A 1/1 2.0 4/4 2 1 McCade Brown 29 Low-A 1/1 5.0 1/1 10 2 Tony Locey HM High-A 1/1 6.0 0/0 10 6 Julian Fernández HM Triple-A 2/0 1.2 5/4 1 2 Brayan Castillo HM Low-A 1/1 5.0 3/3 5 2

Season to Date (Hitters) Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Zac Veen 1 High-A 27/101 2 35 18 10 Benny Montgomery 2 Low-A (IL) 14/53 2 19 3 3 Drew Romo 3 High-A 34/108 2 22 8 4 Elehuris Montero 5 Triple-A 35/119 7 25 11 2 Ezequiel Tovar 6 Double-A 36/122 6 29 14 11 Michael Toglia 7 Double-A 27/111 5 47 17 1 Ryan Vilade 8 Triple-A 25/102 0 18 15 1 Brent Doyle 10 Double-A 25/107 4 38 7 7 Colton Welker 11 Triple-A (IL) 12/37 2 7 6 0 Adael Amador 17 Low-A 36/114 6 18 24 6 Warming Bernabel 18 Low-A 34/104 5 18 16 9 Grant Lavigne 22 High-A 22/92 2 24 19 1 Aaron Schunk 24 Double-A 17/99 4 26 8 2 Yanquiel Fernandez 25 Low-A 25/100 2 29 11 3 Dyan Jorge 26 DSL N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hunter Goodman 27 Low-A 39/127 9 37 5 1 Willie MacIver 28 Double-A 20/99 8 27 11 5 Eddy Diaz 30 High-A 28/116 1 23 9 10 Julio Carreras HM High-A 20/103 1 36 9 4 Jameson Hannah HM Double-A 26/93 1 22 12 7 Juan Brito HM Low-A 27/112 2 25 23 7 Bladimir Restituyo HM High-A 25/90 0 21 1 8

Season to Date (Pitchers) Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Ryan Rolison 4 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chris McMahon 9 N/A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jaden Hill 12 N/A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Helcris Olivarez 13 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sam Weatherly 14 N/A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ryan Feltner 15 Triple-A 7/7 35.1 19/16 41 12 Joe Rock 16 High-A 6/6 33.0 16/9 35 13 Noah Davis 19 Double-A 6/6 24.1 24/21 32 15 Karl Kauffmann 20 Double-A 6/6 34.2 12/12 44 10 Jordy Vargas 21 DSL N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mitchell Kilkenny 23 Double-A 7/7 25.2 24/24 20 9 McCade Brown 29 Low-A 2/2 8.0 9/9 13 4 Tony Locey HM High-A 5/5 27.0 11/10 29 20 Julian Fernández HM Triple-A 13/0 10.0 17/15 11 10 Brayan Castillo HM Low-A 6/6 27.0 18/18 27 11

Upcoming Schedule

Triple-A Albuquerque: 5/17-5/22 vs Round Rock (TEX)

Double-A Hartford: 5/17-5/22 @ Bowie (BAL)

High-A Spokane: 5/17-5/22 vs Eugene (SF)

Low-A Fresno: 5/17-5/22 vs Rancho Cucamonga (LAD)