Affected by Altitude: Hit the Road, Jack? I Want to Hit More Jacks on the Road!

The Purple Row podcast Affected by Altitude is hosted by staff writers Evan Lang, Skyler Timmins, and Mac Wilcox, who are all incredibly proud and excited to be lending their voices to more great Purple Row content for you to enjoy.

This week, Evan, Mac, and Skyler discuss the Colorado Rockies optioning Justin Lawrence to Triple-A in favor of adding Lucas Gilbreath to the struggling bullpen. Kris Bryant is still sidelined with a back injury... how much longer will we have to wait for his return? Meanwhile, the “Road Rockies” have reared their ugly head in 2022. The Rockies got stomped during their first two big road trips of the season with minimal offense and ugly play on every side of the ball. What needs to be fixed and what can be done to fix it? We then wrap things up by exploring how old friends are doing across the league so far. Also, do you like terrible Mark Wahlberg impressions?

★ ★ ★

Affected by Altitude is a weekly or bimonthly podcast featuring roundtable discussion, game segments, interviews, and the occasional hot take from a group of Purple Row contributors. We live in different places, have varying backgrounds, and may or may not think the Rockies should just play all road games at Coors Field. Regardless, we are all united in our love of the Rockies and a desire to provide Purple Row readers with a fresh new voice.

Are you a Purple Row reader and a Rockies fan? Then this show is for you. Please let us know how we’re doing, what you would like to see moving forward, or how we can do better. You can comment down below, or on Twitter at @AltitudeEffect.

★ ★ ★

This episode was recorded on Friday, May 13, 2022. Statistics and events may not be current at time of posting.