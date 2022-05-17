Colorado Rockies game no. 36 thread: Alex Cobb vs Chad Kuhl

After losing on Monday evening, the Rockies have now dropped 11 straight games to the Giants. On Tuesday, they’ll try to finally right the ship and get back into the win column against San Fran’s finest.

Starting for Colorado is Chad Kuhl (3-1, 2.88 ERA), who will likely be expected to go fairly deep in the ballgame after the Rockies utilized six bullpen arms in Friday’s loss. Kuhl’s last start (which was against these same Giants) this past Wednesday was probably his toughest of the season, as he allowed five earned runs in his 4 2⁄ 3 innings via seven hits and three walks, which amounted to the righty earning his first loss of the season (on the bright side, he did punch out eight batters). Kuhl has pitched better at home than away this season (albeit with a smaller sample size), so maybe the friendly confines of Coors will yield better results this time around.

Alex Cobb (2-1, 3.98 ERA) blocks Kuhl’s path again in a rematch from last Wednesday. Cobb took the victory in that game, in which he allowed just three singles and two walks in his 1⁄ 3 innings while striking out six. This will be the right-hander’s third career start against the Rockies, and his second at Coors - last time out he scored the victory after 6 2⁄ 3 innings. Colorado’s offense will have to do beter against Cobb if they want to take home a victory.

Speaking of the offense, it may look a little different on Tuesday. Catchers Elías Díaz and Dom Núñez have been struggling offensively, and with Díaz entrenched as the starter, Núñez has been sent down to Triple-A Albuquerque. In his place his Brian Serven, who may make his big league debut on Tuesday. Justin Lawrence is also back in MLB (as Antonio Senzatela begins a stint on the injured list) and may pitch in relief of Kuhl.

The Rockies lineup for the game is largely the same as Monday’s, with only a couple switches in batting order (Ryan McMahon and Brendan Rodgers swapped places to to fifth and sixth, respectively, while José Iglesias and Randal Grichuk did they same as they hit seventh and eighth tonight). Keep an eye on Charlie Blackmon - he’s just six doubles away from tying Carlos González for third-most in franchise history.

First Pitch: 6:40 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain (COL), NBC Sports Bay Area (SF); MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: