Colorado Rockies game no. 37 thread: Logan Webb vs. Kyle Freeland

It’s been 277 days since the Rockies beat the Giants. Colorado has lost 12 straight against the NL West foes, dating back to Aug. 14, 2021. The Rockies are stuck in a rut, having lost seven of their last eight, despite having played their last five games at home.

There is good news, however. The last time the Rockies beat the Giants, Kyle Freeland was on the mound. He gave up one run on five hits in six solid innings with two walks and six strikeouts to help the Rockies win 4-1. With a worn-down and underperforming bullpen, K-Free will be on the mound on Wednesday and will need another quality start today to give the Rockies a chance to bust this depressing skid.

Freeland (1-4, 4.91 ERA) started May strong, throwing back-to-back quality starts with one run surrendered in 13 innings. Then came the Royals on Friday and Freeland was hit hard and often, giving up nine runs (seven earned) in 4 2⁄ 3 innings on 12 hits, including two homers.

Logan Webb (5-1, 3.48 ERA) is starting for the Giants. This will be Webb’s first appearance against the Rockies this season. The fourth-year righty is 4-1 in seven appearances (six starts) against Colorado in his career with a 4.58 ERA. His lone loss came on May 5, 2021 when the Rockies hit him hard on their way to a six-run fourth inning on their way to a 6-5 win.

Brian Sevren, the Rockies fifth-round draft pick from 2016, will be making his MLB debut catching for the Rockies. Sevren is hitting .273/.406/.506 in 77 at-bats in 23 games for Triple-A Albuquerque this season with five homers, three doubles, 11 RBI, 16 walks, and 15 strikeouts.

It's Serven Szn



Brian got the call & will be making his MLB debut today! #Rockies pic.twitter.com/p9gM81yAGb — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 18, 2022

First Pitch: 1:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: