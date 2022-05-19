Rockies option Ashton Goudeau, make room for Kris Bryant's return

Following Wednesday's 5-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants, the Rockies announced they have optioned RHP Ashton Goudeau to Triple-A Albuquerque. The move makes room for Kris Bryant to be reinstated off the injured list and rejoin the club on Friday.

After joining the frequent flyers club in 2021, Goudeau appeared to have finally settled with the Rockies at the end of the 2021 season. He showed further evidence of that with a strong spring training performance, posting a 2.89 ERA in 9 1⁄ 3 innings, to land a spot on the Opening Day roster. Unfortunately for Goudeau, he has struggled in his limited work in 2022.

This season, Goudeau has pitched 14 innings across nine games with a 7.07 ERA in a long-relief role. Despite a modest 10 strikeouts to five walks, he has given up 13 runs on 19 hits, including two home runs. After three scoreless appearances to start the season, Goudeau has allowed at least one run in every appearance since April 17 against the Chicago Cubs. His roughest outings came on April 25 and 29 when he allowed seven runs on seven hits combined in 2 1⁄ 3 innings. He will head to Albuquerque to get more regular reps on the mound and prepare for a speedy return to Colorado when he is needed again.

The Rockies currently have 13 pitchers on the big league roster, which will be the maximum amount beginning in June.

With Goudeau heading down, it paves way for Bryant to rejoin the team after landing on the injured list with a back injury dating back to April 26 before being placed on the injured list officially on April 29. Bryant received a cortisone shot during the team’s recent road trip and stayed behind at the team’s Arizona facility before heading to Salt Lake City to join the Albuquerque Isotopes on the road.

Bryant played two rehab games, one in left field and another as the designated hitter, with the Isotopes against the Salt Lake Bees going 2-for-7 with a double.

In 15 games with Colorado, Bryant is slashing .281/.338/.351 in 65 plate appearances with four doubles. Fans are eagerly awaiting his first long ball in a Rockies uniform and he’ll get a chance when the Rockies face the New York Mets for a weekend series starting Friday.