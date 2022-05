Welcome back to the Pebble Report Podcast! Justin Wick (@justwick) and Kenneth Weber (@KDub1988) are joined by an absolute legend on this episode: Patrick Lyons (@PatrickDLyons) of DNVR Rockies!

The All-April Prospect Team is unveiled, led by April MVP candidates Ezequiel Tovar, Adael Amador and Wynton Bernard. Additional topics include the MLB debut of infielder Elehuris Montero, the road ahead for Michael Toglia, and the high-minors landscape for corner infielders.