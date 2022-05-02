Affected by Altitude: Hot Rocks and Back Pain

The Purple Row podcast Affected by Altitude is hosted by staff writers Evan Lang, Skyler Timmins, and Mac Wilcox, who are all incredibly proud and excited to be lending their voices to more great Purple Row content for you to enjoy.

This week, Mac abandons us to go to New York (likely for nefarious Kingdom Hearts related purposes), so Skyler and Evan are joined by Kenneth Weber for the April wrap-up episode! The Colorado Rockies finish the month of April with a 12-9 record despite a completely miserable road trip that we break down for your listening... displeasure? We also discuss the epidemic of back soreness plaguing the team (and our hosts), Brendan Rodgers’ unpleasant April. and one Kuhl dude in the Rockies’ starting rotation. We wrap things up with our April pitchers and position players of the month!

Affected by Altitude is a weekly or bimonthly podcast featuring roundtable discussion, game segments, interviews, and the occasional hot take from a group of Purple Row contributors. We live in different places, have varying backgrounds, and may or may not be making “Kuhl Kats” club jackets. Regardless, we are all united in our love of the Rockies and a desire to provide Purple Row readers with a fresh new voice.

Are you a Purple Row reader and a Rockies fan? Then this show is for you. Please let us know how we’re doing, what you would like to see moving forward, or how we can do better. You can comment down below, or on Twitter at @AltitudeEffect.

