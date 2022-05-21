Colorado Rockies game no. 38 thread: Carlos Carrasco vs Germán Márquez

After a postponement yesterday due to inclement weather, the Rockies and Mets will start their series with a doubleheader on Saturday, the first game of which will take place in the early afternoon.

Getting the ball for the first-place Mets is Carlos Carrasco (3-1, 3.73 ERA). A longtime stalwart of Cleveland’s rotation, he’s now in his second season with New York. His last outing was in New York against the Mariners, in which he allowed eight hits in 4 1⁄ 3 innings, good for four earned runs. This will be the right-hander’s first career appearance against Colorado, and with the game at Coors, he may be in for a rough day - his home/road splits are eye-opening, with a 2.16 ERA at Citi Field versus a 6.19 ERA away.

Defending his home turf will be Germán Márquez (1-3, 6.16 ERA), who is trying to find his stride this season. The Rockies ace has allowed at least three runs in all but one start this season, and opponents are currently hitting over .300 against him. Márquez does have a decent history against the Mets, owning a career 3.48 ERA in five career starts, and he’ll be looking to emulate his last outing’s success (six innnings of one-run ball in a 1-0 loss to New York in May of 2021).

Rockies fans will be happy to see Kris Bryant’s name back in the lineup, who’s coming back from a stint on the IL after dealing with back pain. The 30-year-old outfielder was off to a blistering start on the season before going 2-for-18 in his last five games in April. Now healed up and ready to play his first game since 4/25 against a team that he’s hit hard in the past, we’ll see if he can return to early-season form.

Not a lot of Rockies have previous experience against Carrasco, but there are a few exceptions. C.J. Cron’s 4-for-7 with a home run against the righy, and Randal Grichuk is 2-for-7. José Iglesias has far and away the most experience against Carrasco - he’s hitting .333 in 33 tries. For the Mets, Eduardo Escobar has seen Márquez well, owning a career .522 against him in 23 at-bats. Superstar Francisco Lindor is just 1-for-7.

First Pitch: 1:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

