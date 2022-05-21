 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Colorado Rockies game no. 39 thread: Trevor Williams vs Ty Blach

Let’s see how the Rockies fare in game two of this doubleheader.

By Becca Guillen
It’s time for game two today! The Colorado Rockies will send Ty Blach (1-0, 5.68 ERA) to the mound in game two of today’s doubleheader. Blach has given up 12 runs and three home runs in 19 innings pitched.

Opposite Blach the New York Mets will send Trevor Williams (0-2, 4.20 ERA) to the mound. Williams has pitched in 15 innings so far giving up nine runs (seven of them were earned) and only one home run.

As mentioned in the prior game thread, Kris Bryant has been reactivated from the IL, but in addition to that, Ashton Goudeau was recalled from AAABQ to serve as the 27th man in today’s doubleheader.

Here are some fun notes courtesy of the Colorado Rockies Game Notes:

  • Prior to today’s doubleheader, the Rockies have played 10 doubleheaders against the New York Mets, with the record being 10-10, an even split. Let’s see how today shakes out.
  • The last time the Rockies swept a doubleheader was on August 17, 2014 against Cincinnati
  • The Rockies are 101-111 all-time against the Mets
  • The Rockies are 530-567 all-time against the NL East

First Pitch: 6:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

