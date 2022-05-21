Colorado Rockies game no. 39 thread: Trevor Williams vs Ty Blach

It’s time for game two today! The Colorado Rockies will send Ty Blach (1-0, 5.68 ERA) to the mound in game two of today’s doubleheader. Blach has given up 12 runs and three home runs in 19 innings pitched.

This will be Ty Blach's first MLB start since Sept. 10, 2019 (he got Tommy John surgery a few months after), and his first for the team he grew up cheering for https://t.co/HQMNnsMKXc — Danielle Allentuck (@d_allentuck) May 21, 2022

Opposite Blach the New York Mets will send Trevor Williams (0-2, 4.20 ERA) to the mound. Williams has pitched in 15 innings so far giving up nine runs (seven of them were earned) and only one home run.

As mentioned in the prior game thread, Kris Bryant has been reactivated from the IL, but in addition to that, Ashton Goudeau was recalled from AAABQ to serve as the 27th man in today’s doubleheader.

The Rockies announced today that they have reinstated outfielder Kris Bryant from the 10-day injured list. Additionally, RHP Ashton Goudeau has been recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque and will serve on the active roster as the 27th man for today’s doubleheader. — Rockies Club Information (@RockiesClubInfo) May 21, 2022

Here are some fun notes courtesy of the Colorado Rockies Game Notes:

Prior to today’s doubleheader, the Rockies have played 10 doubleheaders against the New York Mets, with the record being 10-10, an even split. Let’s see how today shakes out.

The last time the Rockies swept a doubleheader was on August 17, 2014 against Cincinnati

The Rockies are 101-111 all-time against the Mets

The Rockies are 530-567 all-time against the NL East

First Pitch: 6:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: