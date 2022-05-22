Colorado Rockies game no. 40 thread: Taijuan Walker vs Austin Gomber

The sun is out, it's slightly warmer, and there’s no snow on the ground. After splitting yesterday’s double header against the New York Mets, the Colorado Rockies have the opportunity to win this home series this afternoon. They have lost their last two series at Coors Field and need to correct that trend.

Austin Gomber will be toeing the rubber for the Rockies in this afternoon affair. Gomber has four quality starts and has gone at least six innings in four of his last five starts. Another long start will do wonders for a bullpen that saw a bit of extra work during yesterday’s double header. Gomber’s last start came against the Kansas City Royals, where he went six full innings while giving up three runs on four hits. He’ll need to be a bit sharper, as he walked three batters and gave up two home runs.

On the bump for the Metropolitans from Flushing is the right-handed Taijuan Walker. Walker has an ERA of 3.52 in five starts so far this season. He’s been throwing a mix of six pitches: a four seam fastball averaging 93.9 MPH, a split finger, a slider, a cutter, a sinker, and a curveball. Walker’s split finger has been his primary put-away pitch this season with a whiff percentage of 35.2 and a put-away percentage of 27. Walker has done historically well against the Rockies. In six starts he is 2-1 with an ERA of 2.43, with an ERA of 2.63 in four starts at Coors Field.

First Pitch: 1:10 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: