Mets 2, Rockies 0: The sun showed up but the runs didn’t.

The Colorado Rockies were shutout by the New York Mets in a quick paced pitching duel that lasted just over two hours and thirty minutes. The Rockies have been shutout for the first time at home in 86 games, and have now dropped three straight series at Coors Field. Their record falls to 19-21 and they retake last place in the NL West.

The Great Gombito

Despite the final score, Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber was terrific today. He made it through seven complete innings while allowing two earned runs on seven hits. He only struck out two batters but did a great job keeping the ball on the ground against the Mets, inducing two double plays. Over half the outs in today’s ballgame were on the ground. Gomber ran into trouble in the sixth inning, where both of the Mets’ runs scored. Brandon Nimmo advanced to third on a single after a fielding error by Randal Grichuk. That was followed by a single, a double, and a groundout to score the runs. Gomber followed the difficult sixth with a 1-2-3 seventh to wrap up his day, aided by an excellent diving catch fron Randal Grichuk to redeem himself from an earlier error. His ERA for the season drops to 4.11 and he tallies a quality start despite being the pitcher on record for the loss.

Austin Gomber

7 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO pic.twitter.com/o6huBh9QuU — RoxGifsVids (@RoxGifsVids) May 22, 2022

Randal Grichuk makes a great diving catch pic.twitter.com/gvV9jqElxO — RoxGifsVids (@RoxGifsVids) May 22, 2022

No Bull About It

The Rockies bullpen did excellent work in this afternoon’s game by holding the Mets scoreless for the eighth and ninth innings. Left handed pitcher Lucas Gilbreath pitched strong and hitless eighth inning. He hasn’t given up a run in his last five appearances, and hasn’t given up a hit since May 10th. Gilbreath continuing to find his form will be important to the Rockies moving forward this season. Meanwhile, our favorite president Tyler Kinley continues to be one of the best arms the Rockies have available. He pitched yet another scoreless frame today while striking out two of the three batters he saw. Kinley’s ERA on the season is now a miniscule 0.59 as he continues to be a workhorse for the Rockies with a team-leading 17 appearances.

Tyler Kinley tosses a 1-2-3 9th inning pic.twitter.com/FNWzsCCtwp — RoxGifsVids (@RoxGifsVids) May 22, 2022

unable to capitalize

The Rockies offense had plenty of opportunities to score during the game. They were an unfortunate 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and left 9 runners stranded. Despite having difficulty figuring out Mets starter Taijuan Walker, they had five hits against him and drew two walks. They had another hit and two more walks against the Mets bullpen. Second baseman Brendan Rodgers had the Rockies’ only multi-hit afternoon with two singles. This is Rodgers’ ninth multi-hit game in the month of May as his bat continues to show life. He now has a base hit in ten straight games. Kris Bryant was hitless in his second game back from the IL, but he drew two walks in four plate appearances. The top of the order for the Rockies (Joe, Daza, Bryant) were all hitless. Yonathan Daza’s hit streak has ended at 12 games. The Rockies had two runners with one or less outs in both the seventh and eighth innings but failed to plate a single run. A José Iglesias GIDP ended the seventh inning rally, while a strikeout from CJ Cron and a lineout from Ryan McMahon ended the one in the eighth.

Brendan Rodgers extends hitting streak to 10 games pic.twitter.com/Q7WTwron4C — RoxGifsVids (@RoxGifsVids) May 22, 2022

Coming Up Next

The Rockies are hitting the road for a seven game road trip on the east coast. Tomorrow’s game will kick off a three game series against the beleaguered Pittsburgh Pirates as the Rockies look to find some footing during this slide. Chad Kuhl will take the mound for Colorado while making his homecoming at PNC Park. His opponent will be the right handed JT Brubaker, who is 0-4 with a 5.50 ERA this season. First pitch is at 4:35 MDT.