Affected by Altitude: Hail to the Chief

The Purple Row podcast Affected by Altitude is hosted by staff writers Evan Lang, Skyler Timmins, and Mac Wilcox, who are all incredibly proud and excited to be lending their voices to more great Purple Row content for you to enjoy.

Another back injury!? This week, Evan, Mac, and Skyler discuss starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela’s trip to the IL and how the Colorado Rockies will replace him in the rotation until he can return. Also on the table is the demotion of Dom Nuñez to Triple-A Albuquerque, paving the way for the big league debut of Brian Serven. At time of recording, the Rockies had just wrapped up a three game series against the San Francisco Giants, whom had defeated them a brutal 12 straight times. Just what is it that makes San Francisco so much better than the Rockies? Perhaps our President Tyler Kinley has the answers. Kinley is pitching extremely well this season to the surprise and delight of our hosts. What are the keys to his success?

Meanwhile, the Rockies are on the eve of another road trip: one against fellow cellar dwellers in the Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals. What do the Rockies need to do in order to have a successful road trip and regain some footing after that homestand slide?

★ ★ ★

Affected by Altitude is a weekly or bimonthly podcast featuring roundtable discussion, game segments, interviews, and the occasional hot take from a group of Purple Row contributors. We live in different places, have varying backgrounds, and may or may not have stuffed the ballot boxes with votes for Tyler Kinley. Regardless, we are all united in our love of the Rockies and a desire to provide Purple Row readers with a fresh new voice.

Are you a Purple Row reader and a Rockies fan? Then this show is for you. Please let us know how we’re doing, what you would like to see moving forward, or how we can do better. You can comment down below, or on Twitter at @AltitudeEffect.

★ ★ ★

This episode was recorded on Friday, May 20, 2022. Statistics and events may not be current at time of posting.