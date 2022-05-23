The Colorado Rockies’ farm system had a great week, collectively. The Albuquerque Isotopes were the only affiliate that didn’t win its series, dropping four-of-six to Salt Lake (LAA). The A-Ball affiliates both won five-of-six in their match-ups, with the Spokane Indians taking down the Eugene Emeralds (SF) and Fresno Grizzlies getting the best of Rancho Cucamonga (LAD). Like their younger brothers, the Hartford Yard Goats also notched five wins in their series on the road against the Bowie Baysox (BAL).

A key contributor to the series was Karl Kauffmann (No. 20 PuRP), who delivered another strong performance in his start on Wednesday with just one hit allowed over 6 ⅔ shutout innings with eight strikeouts recorded. After a rough first professional season in 2021 – mostly spent in Double-A – Kauffmann has been spectacular in his second stint. Over 41 ⅓ innings, Kauffmann sits in the top-10 of the Eastern League leaderboard in ERA (2.61), SO (52), BAA (.197) and QS (4). Aside from one tough start on April 24, the former Michigan Wolverine has been on all season, allowing two runs or fewer while striking out seven or more in his six other starts.

Triple-A: Albuquerque Isotopes (2-4, 18-24 overall)

After a lengthy delay to the start of his season following Tommy John surgery in 2020, Peter Lambert made his season debut this week, throwing three innings over two appearances. For now, the plan is to use Lambert as an opener to get him built up for the rest of the season. Ryan Feltner (No. 15 PuRP) also had a brief start, but thoroughly shined in his appearance. He was scratched from his originally scheduled start on Friday likely as a precaution for if he was added to the MLB roster for Saturday’s doubleheader. That transaction did not occur, so Feltner started on Saturday, dominating Salt Lake with seven strikeouts over three scoreless innings.

In the box, Elehuris Montero (No. 5 PuRP) delivered once again the Isotopes. Montero recorded seven hits and his eighth homer of the season in the series. He now has an even .850 OPS in 2022. Another highly regarded prospect, Ryan Vilade (No. 8 PuRP) also had a good week with seven hits and an .841 OPS. After a sluggish May, Vilade has posted a .322/.382/.441 line through May.

Double-A: Hartford Yard Goats (5-1, 24-15 overall)

Like the aforementioned Vilade, Aaron Schunk (No. 24 PuRP) got off to a rough start but has picked it up in May. Schunk tied for the team-lead with nine hits and four runs scored. He now has a line of .309/.381/.655 in May. Schunk’s nine knocks tied Ezequiel Tovar (No. 6 PuRP), who was tremendous for Hartford once again. Tovar hit two more homers to bring his season total up to eight while leading the team with 18 total-bases. Although Michael Toglia (No. 7 PuRP) finished strong with two home runs in the Sunday finale, it was a tough series overall for the former UCLA Bruin. Toglia struck out 14 times in 24 at-bats and posted an OBP of just .192.

Karl Kauffmann deservedly nabbed the headline with his performance, but one of the biggest factors to the Yard Goats’ success was the bullpen. Fineas Del Bonta-Smith led the way, spreading five shutout innings over three appearances. Stephen Jones and P.J. Poulin each nabbed saves and combined to allow just four base-runners over 5 ⅓ innings while registering 10 strikeouts. One less-effective reliever was Riley Pint, who walked five in two appearances.

High-A: Spokane Indians (5-1, 21-16 overall)

The high-scoring series between Spokane and Eugene started off with a pitcher’s duel thanks to Mike Ruff. Ruff allowed just one hit and two walks over six innings to lead Spokane to a 1-0 victory on Tuesday. Ruff’s dominance has been one of the biggest surprises in this system this season, as he now sits at a 2.52 ERA over 35 ⅔ innings.

Offensively, Julio Carreras (HM PuRP) was the star of the show. Five of Carreras’ seven hits went for extra-bases, including three home runs. He drove in five runs, scored four of his own and finished with a team-high 18 total bases. Not far behind was 1B Grant Lavigne (No. 22 PuRP), who went for extra-bases in five of his nine hits and posted a 1.227 OPS. Daniel Montano recorded eight hits in 16 at-bats while Zac Veen (No. 1 PuRP) hit two homers and scored seven runs in the series.

Low-A: Fresno Grizzlies (5-1, 25-14 overall)

The usual suspects showed up in Fresno’s series victory. Adael Amador (No. 17 PuRP), Juan Brito (HM PuRP) and Yanquiel Fernandez (No. 25 PuRP) all collected seven hits against the Quakes. Brito’s performance stuck out best of the three, as he scored six runs, drove-in five and went yard twice. Benny Montgomery (No. 2 PuRP) returned from the IL after going down at the end of April with a quadriceps injury, getting two hits in seven trips to the plate.

Several pitchers from the young Grizzlies’ staff delivered strong performances. In his third start of the season, McCade Brown (No. 29 PuRP) notched six strikeouts with no walks allowed over 4 ⅔ innings. While Brown was good, Mason Green and Victor Juarez were better. Both allowed just one hit in their shutout performances, with Green gathering four strikeouts in seven innings and Juarez seven in his six innings.

Week of 5/16-5/22 (Hitters) Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Zac Veen 1 High-A 6/22 2 5 2 0 Benny Montgomery 2 Low-A 2/7 0 1 0 0 Drew Romo 3 High-A 6/21 0 5 1 0 Elehuris Montero 5 Triple-A 7/24 1 8 0 0 Ezequiel Tovar 6 Double-A 9/22 2 6 1 1 Michael Toglia 7 Double-A 3/24 2 14 2 0 Ryan Vilade 8 Triple-A 7/20 0 1 2 1 Brent Doyle 10 Double-A 4/24 2 8 0 0 Colton Welker 11 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Adael Amador 17 Low-A 7/24 0 6 0 1 Warming Bernabel 18 Low-A 5/22 0 5 1 0 Grant Lavigne 22 High-A 9/22 0 7 4 0 Aaron Schunk 24 Double-A 9/21 1 0 2 0 Yanquiel Fernandez 25 Low-A 7/21 0 5 4 1 Dyan Jorge 26 DSL N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hunter Goodman 27 Low-A 1/18 0 9 1 0 Willie MacIver 28 Double-A 6/20 0 8 1 0 Eddy Diaz 30 High-A 5/26 0 6 1 2 Julio Carreras HM High-A 7/21 3 7 1 2 Jameson Hannah HM Double-A 1/6 0 3 0 0 Juan Brito HM Low-A 7/23 2 6 4 1 Bladimir Restituyo HM High-A 0/14 0 7 0 0

Week of 5/16-5/22 (Pitchers) Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Ryan Rolison 4 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chris McMahon 9 N/A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jaden Hill 12 N/A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Helcris Olivarez 13 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sam Weatherly 14 N/A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ryan Feltner 15 Triple-A 1/1 3.0 0/0 7 0 Joe Rock 16 High-A 1/1 5.0 4/4 4 3 Noah Davis 19 Double-A 2/2 12.0 8/8 7 4 Karl Kauffmann 20 Double-A 1/1 6.2 0/0 8 3 Jordy Vargas 21 DSL N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mitchell Kilkenny 23 Double-A 0/0 0.0 0/0 0 0 McCade Brown 29 Low-A 1/1 4.2 2/2 6 0 Tony Locey HM High-A 1/1 5.2 5/5 5 2 Julian Fernández HM Triple-A 2/0 2.0 1/1 0 1 Brayan Castillo HM Low-A 1/1 4.0 3/3 4 4

Season to Date (Hitters) Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Zac Veen 1 High-A 33/123 4 40 20 10 Benny Montgomery 2 Low-A 16/60 2 20 3 3 Drew Romo 3 High-A 40/129 2 27 9 4 Elehuris Montero 5 Triple-A 42/143 8 33 11 2 Ezequiel Tovar 6 Double-A 45/144 8 35 15 12 Michael Toglia 7 Double-A 30/135 7 61 19 1 Ryan Vilade 8 Triple-A 32/122 0 19 17 2 Brent Doyle 10 Double-A 29/131 6 46 7 7 Colton Welker 11 Triple-A (IL) 12/37 2 7 6 0 Adael Amador 17 Low-A 43/138 6 24 24 6 Warming Bernabel 18 Low-A 39/126 5 23 17 9 Grant Lavigne 22 High-A 31/114 2 31 23 1 Aaron Schunk 24 Double-A 26/120 5 26 10 2 Yanquiel Fernandez 25 Low-A 32/121 2 34 15 4 Dyan Jorge 26 DSL N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hunter Goodman 27 Low-A 40/145 9 46 6 1 Willie MacIver 28 Double-A 26/119 8 35 12 5 Eddy Diaz 30 High-A 33/142 1 29 10 12 Julio Carreras HM High-A 27/124 4 43 10 6 Jameson Hannah HM Double-A 27/99 1 25 12 7 Juan Brito HM Low-A 34/135 4 31 27 8 Bladimir Restituyo HM High-A 25/104 0 28 1 8

Season to Date (Pitchers) Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Ryan Rolison 4 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chris McMahon 9 N/A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jaden Hill 12 N/A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Helcris Olivarez 13 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sam Weatherly 14 N/A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ryan Feltner 15 Triple-A 8/8 38.1 19/16 48 12 Joe Rock 16 High-A 7/7 38.0 20/13 39 16 Noah Davis 19 Double-A 8/8 36.1 32/29 39 19 Karl Kauffmann 20 Double-A 7/7 41.1 12/12 52 13 Jordy Vargas 21 DSL N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mitchell Kilkenny 23 Double-A 7/7 25.2 24/24 20 9 McCade Brown 29 Low-A 3/3 12.2 13/11 19 4 Tony Locey HM High-A 6/6 32.2 16/15 34 22 Julian Fernández HM Triple-A 15/0 12.0 18/16 11 11 Brayan Castillo HM Low-A 7/7 31.0 21/21 31 15

Upcoming Schedule

Triple-A Albuquerque: 5/24-5/29 vs Round Rock (TEX)

Double-A Hartford: 5/24-5/29 @ Richmond (SF)

High-A Spokane: 5/24-5/29 vs Everett (SEA)

Low-A Fresno: 5/24-5/29 vs Stockton (OAK)