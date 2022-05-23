Rockies place Robert Stephenson on COVID-19 IL, recall Ashton Goudeau

The Colorado Rockies have placed Robert Stephenson on the COVID-19 injured list, and have recalled Ashton Goudeau from Triple-A Albuquerque, the club announced on Monday.
This is the second time this season that Stephenson has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list, previously being sidelined at the end of spring training. So far this season, Stephenson has pitched to a 4.35 ERA across 10 1⁄3 innings with nine strikeouts and six walks. In the month of May, he has allowed three runs across 7 1⁄3 innings of work. His latest outing came on May 21 when he tossed a scoreless inning against the New York Mets in the Rockies' 11-3 victory.
Ashton Goudeau is logging some miles in his return to the club. After being sent down on May 19 to make room for Kris Bryant’s return from the injured list, he was quickly recalled to be the 27th man in the doubleheader against the Mets on May 21 where he allowed one run on one hit in 2 2⁄3 innings. He was returned following the game, but will now join the Rockies on their road trip to Pittsburgh and Washington D.C.
