Rockies place Robert Stephenson on COVID-19 IL, recall Ashton Goudeau

The Colorado Rockies have placed Robert Stephenson on the COVID-19 injured list, and have recalled Ashton Goudeau from Triple-A Albuquerque, the club announced on Monday.

This is the second time this season that Stephenson has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list, previously being sidelined at the end of spring training. So far this season, Stephenson has pitched to a 4.35 ERA across 10 1⁄ 3 innings with nine strikeouts and six walks. In the month of May, he has allowed three runs across 7 1⁄ 3 innings of work. His latest outing came on May 21 when he tossed a scoreless inning against the New York Mets in the Rockies' 11-3 victory.