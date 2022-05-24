Colorado Rockies game no. 42 thread: Kyle Freeland vs Roansy Contreras

After being held to one unearned run on Monday, the Rockies will attempt to bounce back on Tuesday and get back in the win column.

Kyle Freeland (1-4, 4.85 ERA) will start for Colorado. He’s made four starts this month, two of which were very good and two of which were less so. The latter are his more recent, including a brutal game against the Royals in which he was banged up for eight runs (six earned) allowed in 4 2⁄ 3 innings off of 12 hits. That’s less likely to happen against Pittsburgh, who’s one of the less-effective teams offensively, but he’ll still need to be on his form. He’s faced the Pirates six times in his career, owning a 3.98 ERA and a 3-2 record in those games.

The Pirates starter on Tuesday will be Roansy Contreras (1-0, 3.52 ERA). Their #6 prospect per MLB.com, Contreras has appeared in just four games in his burgeoning major league career, three having been in the opening weeks of this 2022 season. His last outing, which came on 4/19 in Milwaukee, saw him allow one run in three innings of relief. This will be the 22-year-old right-hander’s second career start, and first since September of last season. He has never pitched more than three innings at the major league level.

The Rockies lineup will look a bit different on Tuesday, as both Kris Bryant and Yonathan Daza are out. Both are listed as available off the bench, but it’s unlikely Bryant will make an appearance as it seems a second stint on the injured list is imminent. Daza, meanwhile, it just getting another day off. The Pirates got some help in the outfield as they called up prospect Cal Mitchell earlier today. We’ll see what kind of impact he creates in Tuesday’s contest.

First Pitch: 4:35 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups:

The Pirates have not yet announced their lineup at this time. It will be added here when they do.