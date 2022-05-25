 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rockies return Kris Bryant to Injured List, recall Ryan Feltner

A back strain sends Bryant back to the IL and Feltner will start Wednesday's game

The Rockies have placed Kris Bryant once again on the 10-day injured list with a back strain (retroactive to May 23) and recalled Ryan Feltner who will serve as the starting pitcher on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the club announced.

Bryant had recently returned from the injured list on May 21 from the same back injury, playing in two games against the New York Mets before the injury flared up on Monday, May 23, forcing the Rockies to scratch him from the lineup 90 minutes before game time. A reevaluation on Tuesday led the Rockies to sideline Bryant once more as he works to get back in baseball shape. Bryant told reporters on Wednesday that he is not worried about his back long-term and that no surgery is required.

Since returning from the IL, Bryant went 1-for-6 with two walks and three strikeouts. On the season he is batting .270/.342/.333 with no home runs and four RBI in 17 games.

Needing a starter in place of Antonio Senzatela, who is on the 15-day IL with a back injury, the Rockies recalled Ryan Feltner from Triple-A to make his second start of the season. In his previous start against the Philadelphia Phillies on April 27, Feltner allowed four runs on seven hits while striking out seven batters in five innings of work. He is currently having a strong season for Triple-A Albuquerque recording a 4-1 record and a 3.76 ERA with 48 strikeouts and 12 walks in 38 13 innings of work.

