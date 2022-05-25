Rockies return Kris Bryant to Injured List, recall Ryan Feltner

The Rockies have placed Kris Bryant once again on the 10-day injured list with a back strain (retroactive to May 23) and recalled Ryan Feltner who will serve as the starting pitcher on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the club announced.

The Colorado Rockies announced today that they have placed outfielder Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to May 23) with a lower back strain and have recalled right-handed pitcher Ryan Feltner from Triple-A Albuquerque. — Rockies Club Information (@RockiesClubInfo) May 25, 2022

Bryant had recently returned from the injured list on May 21 from the same back injury, playing in two games against the New York Mets before the injury flared up on Monday, May 23, forcing the Rockies to scratch him from the lineup 90 minutes before game time. A reevaluation on Tuesday led the Rockies to sideline Bryant once more as he works to get back in baseball shape. Bryant told reporters on Wednesday that he is not worried about his back long-term and that no surgery is required.

#Rockies Kris Bryant says he’s not worried about his back long-term. No surgery needed. No disc issues. But he needs to get his back right to play quality baseball. — Patrick Saunders (@psaundersdp) May 25, 2022

Since returning from the IL, Bryant went 1-for-6 with two walks and three strikeouts. On the season he is batting .270/.342/.333 with no home runs and four RBI in 17 games.