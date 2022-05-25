Colorado Rockies game no. 43 thread: Ryan Feltner vs. Zach Thompson

In search of their first series win on the road in May, the Rockies will look to take the rubber match against the Pirates on Wednesday in the brunch baseball timeslot for fans in the Rocky Mountain region.

With the Rockies down one starter due to Antonio Senzatela being on the 15-day IL with a lower back strain (since May 17), the Rockies have recalled Ryan Feltner for the start today. Making his second start of the season, Feltner is 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA and 1.80 WHIP. Feltner’s lone start came at Philadephia on April 27 when he gave up four runs on seven hits in five innings, but did register seven strikeouts. In eight starts for Triple-A Albuquerque this season, Feltner is 4-1 with a 3.76 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and 48 strikeouts compared to 12 walks in 38 1⁄ 3 innings.

Feltner was called up on Wednesday morning when the Rockies place Kris Bryant back on the 10-day IL with a lower back strain (starting May 23).

The Colorado Rockies announced today that they have placed outfielder Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to May 23) with a lower back strain and have recalled right-handed pitcher Ryan Feltner from Triple-A Albuquerque. — Rockies Club Information (@RockiesClubInfo) May 25, 2022

Zach Thompson (2-4, 4.88 ERA) made his MLB debut last season with Miami and put up a 3.24 ERA in 26 appearances (14 starts) with 66 strikeouts, 28 walks, and a .227 batting average against. This season with Pittsburgh, he’s made eight appearances (seven starts), notching a 1.47 WHIP with 24 strikeouts and 14 walks in 31 1⁄ 3 innings. This will be his first time pitching against the Rockies.

After winning their first two road series of the season vs. Texas and Detroit, the Rockies have gone 2-10 away from Coors Field. Colorado has managed only three runs, none earned, in its last three games. Yonathan Daza, the Rockies top hitter when it comes to average at .350, will be back in the lineup, as will Brian Serven, who’s gone 3-for-11 with two homers in his first four games for the Rockies.

First Pitch: 10:35 a.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: