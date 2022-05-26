Colorado Rockies game no. 44 thread: Germán Márquez vs. Patrick Corbin

After a rough series in Pittsburgh, the Rockies head to our nation’s capital to take on the similarly sputtering Washington Nationals. The Nats shut out the Los Angeles Dodgers 1-0, but were outscored 19-5 in the previous two contests. However, this marked the first time the Dodgers have been shut out since Aug. 29, 2021 vs. Colorado (a 5-0 Rockies victory). The Nats are also in the midst of a 17 games in 17 days streak that started on May 20, so we’ll see how that affects them heading into Thursday’s matchup.

Germán Márquez will start for the Rockies. He earned his first win on May 14 against the Royals, but has still been struggling this season. In his last start against the Nats on May 3, Márquez gave up 10 hits and seven runs through five innings. In the midst of that, he gave up two home runs, walked two batters, struck out five, and hit another. This will be Márquez’s sixth career start against the Nats, and he holds a 2-3 record and 8.44 ERA against them — his highest ERA against any single opponent.

Pitching against Márquez will be Nationals’ lefty (and former Arizona Diamondback) Patrick Corbin. This will be Corbin’s 27th appearance against the Rockies (26th start). The last time he pitched against them this season, he tossed his sixth career complete game on May the 4th but took the 5-2 loss. In his previous start, Corbin allowed five runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and a walk in five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers on May 21.

First Pitch: 5:05 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: