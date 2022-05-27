Rockies unveil City Connect uniforms

The Colorado Rockies unveiled their Nike MLB City Connect uniforms Friday, showcasing a design meant to capture and celebrate the “unique personality and values of the state of Colorado.”

‘Colorado’ is more than our namesake.

It’s all of .



We are the fabric of our state ️ #Rockies / @nikediamond pic.twitter.com/1PoECFOPqc — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 27, 2022

The uniform’s base design takes familiar inspiration from Colorado’s license plate, a nod to the mountains and the evergreen trees that can be found across the state. The font used on the jerseys is the same that can be found on the license plates as well. Other notable features are the “5280” patch in reference to the Mile High City that also includes two black diamonds that allude to the ski culture and the coordinates of Coors Field. The purple row found at Coors Field, designating a mile above sea level, also gets a shoutout in the form of the purple trim used on the jersey.

The Colorado patch on the hat highlights the mountains and sky, as well as red circles to represent the color of the state’s soil and a gold circle for the sunshine. Both are referenced on the state flag.

You can find a closer look at the jerseys below.

Colorful Colorado Details

❤️ pic.twitter.com/SK1TGfQ2PZ — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 27, 2022

In the Rockies’ press release, Rockies owner, chairman and CEO Dick Monfort said, “While the uniform series is called City Connect, it was important they represent fans across the state. As a Colorado native, I am proud that these uniforms embody the character of Colorado and the unique sense of pride we have in our home state.”

The uniforms will make their on-field debut on June 4 against the Atlanta Braves.

