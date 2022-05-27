UPDATED: Colorado Rockies game no. 45 thread: Austin Gomber vs Aaron Sanchez

EDIT: This game has been postponed. A doubleheader will be played tomorrow.

Tonight's Rockies-Nationals game has been postponed due to severe storms approaching DC. They'll play two tomorrow, at 12:05 and 6:05 ET — Danielle Allentuck (@d_allentuck) May 27, 2022

Are you ready for game two of this four-game set in the nation’s capital? If the weather holds out, Austin Gomber (2-4, 4.11 ERA) will take the mound for the Colorado Rockies in hopes of winning a game in Washington DC. He stands a chance if the defensive woes stop and he is supported by both the defense and offense.

In game one of this series yesterday, the Rockies had one error and were only able to score three runs on eight hits. Team RISP was 1-for-9, which is something that needs to be addressed. The Nationals scored seven runs on nine hits but were 4-for-10 with RISP.

Aaron Sanchez (3-3, 7.16 ERA) will take the helm for the Washington Nationals. Sanchez has only 13 strikeouts compared to Gomber’s 34, but Sanchez has only pitched in 27 2⁄ 3 innings compared to Gomber’s 46 innings.

Let’s see if the Rockies can even up the series tonight.

First Pitch: 5:05 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: