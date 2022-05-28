Rockies call up RHP Chad Smith

The Colorado Rockies made an assortment of roster moves prior to their double header against the Washington Nationals. The highlight of these moves is the call-up of right-handed reliever Chad Smith from the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes. He will wear no. 56 and be available from the bullpen. Smith will be the third Rockies rookie to make his debut this season.

Smith, 26, was originally an 11th round pick of the Miami Marlins in the 2016 draft. The Rockies acquired Smith via trade in August 2020 in exchange for RHP Jesús Tinoco, but he did not pitch that season. Smith was assigned to Triple-A Albuquerque for the 2021 season, where he posted an ERA of 2.97 in 36 appearances and 33 1⁄ 3 innings. He allowed just one home run with a batting average against of just .190 in his first Triple-A season.

It’s debut day for RHP Chad Smith. He had a 1.89 ERA in 17 appearances with Triple-A this season, including nine saves. He has a low-90s sinker, solid slider and a developing change up pic.twitter.com/VgUv9WaTSp — Danielle Allentuck (@d_allentuck) May 28, 2022

Smith is off to a strong start with the Isotopes this season. Through 19 innings and 17 appearances he has an ERA of just 1.89, by far the lowest of the Albuquerque pitching staff. Working mostly late innings, he’s registered nine saves while striking out 24 batters and walking just five.

To make room on the 40-man roster, LHP Helcris Olivarez has been moved to the 60-day IL. Olivarez (no. 13 PuRP) is one of the Rockies’ top pitching prospects, but started the season on the 7-day IL with strain in his left pitching shoulder. He has yet to make an appearance on the mound this season.

To make room for Smith on the active 26-man roster, the Rockies have optioned RHP Ashton Goudeau to Triple-A Albuquerque. Goudeau has been back and forth between the big league club and Triple-A three times now and can be optioned down twice more this season per the new CBA. Players can be optioned to the minors a total of five times in a season beginning May 1, 2020. Despite being optioned, Goudeau will be with the team today while serving as the 27th man for the double header.

The Rockies also made a roster move yesterday, activating RHP Robert Stephenson from the COVID-IL while optioning RHP Justin Lawrence to Triple-A.