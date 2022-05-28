Colorado Rockies game no. 46 thread: Chad Kuhl vs. Joan Adon

After being on the wrong end of a slugfest in Game 1, the Rockies will look to turn the page for Game 2.

Chad Kuhl (3-2, 3.67 ERA) will start for the Rockies. This game marks Kuhl’s first start against the Nationals in a Rockies uniform, and his fourth overall (fifth appearance). He has gone 1-2 with a 5.74 ERA. In his last outing with the Rockies, he pitched 4 1⁄ 3 innings of one-run ball against the Pirates on May 23. He allowed five hits, four walks and one strikeout, and did not factor into the decision. He threw a season-high 101 pitches, including 34 in the first inning (sound familiar?).

Kuhl will pitch against Nats’ right-hander Joan Adon (1-8, 6.97 ERA). Adon started his career as a reliever, but was converted to a starter in 2019. This is his first career start against the Rockies. In his last start against the Dodgers, he allowed six earned runs on seven hits with four walks and four strikeouts in 4 2⁄ 3 innings. He threw a season-high 92 pitches in the 10-1 loss.

After the clobbering in Game 1, here’s hoping the Rockies are able to regroup for the nightcap!

First Pitch: 4:05 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: