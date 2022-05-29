Colorado Rockies game no. 47 thread: Kyle Freeland vs Josiah Gray

The Colorado Rockies are bringing yet another unpleasant road trip to a close with a late morning, early afternoon endcap against the Washington Nationals. After losing the series to the Pittsburgh Pirates and dropping the first two games against the Nationals, the Rockies can avoid a series loss with a much needed win today.

Toeing the rubber for the Rockies is Kyle Freeland. Freeland was in the midst of a strong outing at Pittsbugh his last time out, but left the game early due to illness. He pitched 4 1⁄ 3 innings while giving up just two hits and one earned run and striking out six batters. The Colorado native is having a strong month of May, marred by one difficult outing against the Kansas City Royals. Outside of that start (eight runs, six earned) he’s given up just five earned runs.

On the bump for the Nationals is right-handed pitcher Josiah Gray. Gray has an ERA of 5.44 over nine starts so far in 2022. He has historically not done well against the Rockies, against whom he’s posted a 6.14 ERA over 14 2⁄ 3 innings of work. Gray runs a four pitch mix of a four seam fastball that averages 93.9 MPH, a slider, a curveball, and a changeup. His primary put-away pitches are his slider and curveball, but his slider boasts an impressive whiff percentage of 50.5% and a put-away percentage of 30.6%.

First Pitch: 11:35 AM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Game Note of the Day:



'GET IGGY WITH IT'



José Iglesias has reached base in 19 of 20 road games this season, leading the NL, second in the Majors, with a .403 (31-for-77) average on the road pic.twitter.com/mxdJ3kiliz — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 29, 2022