Colorado Rockies game no. 23 thread: Erick Fedde vs. Germán Márquez

After completing a sweep of the Reds on Sunday, the 13-9 Rockies will now open up a three-game home series against the 8-16 Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

Both teams enter with some momentum following rough stretches. After being swept by the Phillies in a four-game series in Philadelphia, the Rockies bounced back over the weekend at Coors Field, going 3-0 against the Reds and outscoring them 24-8. The Rockies started Tuesday 1.5 games out of first place in the NL West.

Over a 10-game home stretch, the Nationals went 2-8, including losing eight straight, before an impressive 2-1 series win against the Giants in San Francisco that wrapped up on Sunday.

Germán Márquez (0-1, 5.57 ERA) will be on the mound for Colorado and looking for his first win of the season. After an amazing performance in his season debut against the Dodgers when he held Los Angeles to one run on three hits in seven innings with five strikeouts, Márquez has struggled with his fastball command and looked very different from the All-Star of 2021. In the last three games, Márquez has a 7.71 ERA with 15 runs (12 earned) on 25 hits, including three homers, in 14 innings while opponents are hitting .373 against him.

Righty Erick Fedde (1-2, 6.00 ERA) will get the start for Washington. In four starts, Fedde has a 1.56 WHIP and 19 strikeouts, but has never pitched more than five innings in any start. Fedde’s go-to pitch is his curveball, which he throws about a third of the time, and is backed by a sinker, cutter, changeup, and 4-seam fastball. Fedde has four career appearances (three starts) against the Rockies (one in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021) with two losses, giving up six homers and posting a 9.00 ERA in 13 innings.

Garrett Hampson was activated earlier in the day on Tuesday and will be ready for action.

First Pitch: 6:40 PM MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: