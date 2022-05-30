The Colorado Rockies system teetered around .500 last week, but did not drop a series at any of the four levels. The Albuquerque Isotopes split a home series against Round Rock (TEX), as did the Spokane Indians against Everett (SEA). The Fresno Grizzlies hosted Stockton (OAK) and took four games against the Ports. The Hartford Yard Goats also won four-of-six games in their series, getting the best of Richmond (SF) on the road.

No Yard Goat was bigger than Ezequiel Tovar (No. 6 PuRP), who once again stood out amongst his peers. Tovar went deep twice, stole four bases, collected 19 total bases and posted a ridiculous 1.325 OPS in the series. Since his tough week against Portland May 10-15 that caused a 115 point slide in his OPS, Tovar has put together an 11-game hitting streak. He has .413 average in that span, with eight extra-base hits and five stolen bases to boot. He now sits second in the Eastern League in SLG (.601) and OPS (1.012), third in AVG (.327) and fourth in HR (10).

The 20-year old shortstop simply isn’t slowing down and continues to generate more and more excitement. A jump to Triple-A this season seems like a formality at this point. But if he keeps it up, he could make another stop beyond Albuquerque before the season is up.

Triple-A: Albuquerque Isotopes (3-3, 21-27 overall)

Speaking of a position player prospects knocking on the door of the majors, Elehuris Montero (No. 5 PuRP) continued to excel at the plate. Montero posted a .320/.452/.560 line in 25 at-bats and led the Isotopes with eight hits, two home runs and 14 total bases while also managing a healthy BB/K of 6-to-8.

Coco Montes also had a fine week at the dish, producing a .647 SLG and scoring a team-high six runs. CF Wynton Bernard was solid as well, going 6-for-20 with three stolen bases. On the mound, newly signed Riley Smith had a strong performance in his second start of the season. Smith struck out seven in six innings on Sunday, walking just one hitter along the way. In the bullpen, Jake Bird made three appearances, allowing one run and two hits over four total innings and picking up a save.

Double-A: Hartford Yard Goats (4-2, 28-17 overall)

The Hartford offense was hot all week, posting 37 runs in six games. While Tovar made the biggest impact, he wasn’t alone as Aaron Schunk (No. 24 PuRP) continued his hot streak. Schunk had five extra-base hits, collected 15 total bases and drove in nine runs in 27 plate appearances. Entering May, Schunk’s line sat at .138/.174/.246. But after a strong 1.027 OPS over his last 80 at-bats, he’s raised his season totals all the way up to .338/.389/.638.

On the mound, no starter showed better than Nick Bush. The LSU product went seven innings in his Friday start, allowing two runs and one walk while notching seven punch-outs. The bullpen continued its excellence as Gavin Hollowell, Stephen Jones and P.J. Poulin combined to throw seven scoreless innings across the series. Hollowell has now been scored upon in just two of his eight outings and sports a strike-rate of 24.2%.

High-A: Spokane Indians (3-3, 24-19 overall)

Mike Ruff was the lone Indians’ starter to pick up a win, tossing six shut-out innings with just three hits allowed in the first game of the series. The scoreless performance lowered Ruff’s season ERA to 2.16 over 41 ⅔ innings. Despite picking up a hard-luck loss, Evan Shawver also delivered a strong start for Spokane with one run and four hits surrendered over six innings. In relief, Anderson Pillar excelled in his two appearances, throwing 4 ⅓ scoreless innings with six strikeouts.

Another candidate for the All-May team is OF Daniel Montano. Montano led the Spokane offense with a 1.591 OPS, six extra base hits, eight RBI and 18 total bases. For the month, Montano now has a healthy .411/.500/.679 line, raising his season OPS over 250 points along the way to .943. Elsewhere, Eddy Diaz (No. 30 PuRP) was strong once again with a 10-for-21 week and four stolen bases. As was Drew Romo (No. 3 PuRP), who went for extra bases in half of his six hits.

Low-A: Fresno Grizzlies (4-2, 29-16 overall)

No Fresno starter has been better this season than Mason Green. He delivered again on Sunday, striking out nine in 7 ⅓ scoreless innings with just three hits and a walk allowed. A 12th round pick in the 2021 draft out of Central Missouri, Green has 46 strikeouts and a sparkling 1.93 ERA over 46 ⅔ innings for Fresno this season.

Before receiving his promotion to High-A on Sunday, Braiden Ward had one more week of dominance in him for Fresno. Ward posted a 1.065 OPS in five games, collecting seven hits and four stolen bases in five games. Supplying the power once again for the Grizzlies was Hunter Goodman (No. 27 PuRP) with three homers, eight RBI and 17 total bases. 2B Juan Brito (HM PuRP) was also in the action, posting a .500 OBP with a homer and five walks drawn.

Week of 5/23-5/29 (Hitters) Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Zac Veen 1 High-A 7/23 1 2 4 4 Benny Montgomery 2 Low-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Drew Romo 3 High-A 6/18 1 4 3 1 Elehuris Montero 5 Triple-A 8/25 2 8 6 0 Ezequiel Tovar 6 Double-A 10/24 2 5 5 4 Michael Toglia 7 Double-A 4/24 0 8 4 1 Ryan Vilade 8 Triple-A 5/23 0 3 6 1 Brent Doyle 10 Double-A 8/23 0 5 1 3 Colton Welker 11 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Adael Amador 17 Low-A 7/20 0 2 3 0 Warming Bernabel 18 Low-A 8/25 0 2 2 1 Grant Lavigne 22 High-A 9/24 1 3 1 0 Aaron Schunk 24 Double-A 10/25 0 4 1 0 Yanquiel Fernandez 25 Low-A 1/17 1 5 0 0 Dyan Jorge 26 DSL N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hunter Goodman 27 Low-A 6/23 3 5 2 0 Willie MacIver 28 Double-A 1/16 0 7 0 0 Eddy Diaz 30 High-A 10/21 0 5 5 4 Julio Carreras HM High-A 6/24 2 9 2 0 Jameson Hannah HM Double-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Juan Brito HM Low-A 5/15 1 2 5 0 Bladimir Restituyo HM High-A 2/16 0 4 1 0

Week of 5/23-5/29 (Pitchers) Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Ryan Rolison 4 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chris McMahon 9 N/A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jaden Hill 12 N/A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Helcris Olivarez 13 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sam Weatherly 14 N/A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ryan Feltner 15 MLB N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Joe Rock 16 High-A 1/1 5.1 8/8 7 2 Noah Davis 19 Double-A 1/1 5.0 2/2 7 3 Karl Kauffmann 20 Double-A 2/2 9.0 9/9 11 3 Jordy Vargas 21 DSL N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mitchell Kilkenny 23 Double-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A McCade Brown 29 Low-A 1/1 5.0 5/8 7 1 Tony Locey HM High-A 1/1 5.0 5/0 6 3 Julian Fernández HM Triple-A 3/0 3.0 3/3 3 0 Brayan Castillo HM Low-A 1/1 5.0 5/2 4 2

Season to Date (Hitters) Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Name PuRP Ranking Level H/AB HR SO BB SB Zac Veen 1 High-A 40/146 5 42 24 14 Benny Montgomery 2 Low-A (IL) 16/60 2 20 3 3 Drew Romo 3 High-A 46/147 3 31 12 5 Elehuris Montero 5 Triple-A 50/168 10 41 17 2 Ezequiel Tovar 6 Double-A 55/168 10 40 20 16 Michael Toglia 7 Double-A 34/159 7 69 23 2 Ryan Vilade 8 Triple-A 37/145 0 22 23 3 Brent Doyle 10 Double-A 37/154 6 51 8 10 Colton Welker 11 Triple-A (IL) 12/37 2 7 6 0 Adael Amador 17 Low-A 50/158 6 26 27 6 Warming Bernabel 18 Low-A 47/151 5 25 19 10 Grant Lavigne 22 High-A 40/138 3 34 24 1 Aaron Schunk 24 Double-A 36/145 5 24 11 2 Yanquiel Fernandez 25 Low-A 33/138 3 39 15 4 Dyan Jorge 26 DSL N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hunter Goodman 27 Low-A 46/168 12 51 8 1 Willie MacIver 28 Double-A 27/135 8 42 12 5 Eddy Diaz 30 High-A 43/163 1 34 15 16 Julio Carreras HM High-A 33/148 6 52 12 6 Jameson Hannah HM Double-A (IL) 27/99 1 25 12 7 Juan Brito HM Low-A 39/150 5 33 32 8 Bladimir Restituyo HM High-A 27/120 0 32 2 8

Season to Date (Pitchers) Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Name PuRP Ranking Level G/GS IP R/ER SO BB Ryan Rolison 4 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chris McMahon 9 N/A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jaden Hill 12 N/A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Helcris Olivarez 13 Triple-A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sam Weatherly 14 N/A (IL) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ryan Feltner 15 MLB 8/8 38.1 19/16 48 12 Joe Rock 16 High-A 8/8 43.1 28/21 46 18 Noah Davis 19 Double-A 9/9 41.1 34/31 46 22 Karl Kauffmann 20 Double-A 9/9 50.1 21/21 63 16 Jordy Vargas 21 DSL N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mitchell Kilkenny 23 Double-A (IL) 7/7 25.2 24/24 20 9 McCade Brown 29 Low-A 4/4 17.2 16/16 26 5 Tony Locey HM High-A 7/7 37.2 21/15 40 25 Julian Fernández HM Triple-A 18/0 15.0 21/19 14 11 Brayan Castillo HM Low-A 8/8 36.0 26/23 35 17

Upcoming Schedule

Triple-A Albuquerque: 5/31-6/5 @Sugar Land (HOU)

Double-A Hartford: 5/31-6/5 vs Reading (PHI)

High-A Spokane: 5/31-6/5 @ Vancouver (TOR)

Low-A Fresno: 5/31-6/5 @ Modesto (SEA)