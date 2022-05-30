Colorado Rockies game no. 48 thread: Pablo López vs Ryan Feltner

The Colorado Rockies are back home and hoping that being at home will be the refresher that they need. And let’s remember that today is not just a day to watch baseball, but a day to remember and honor those who sacrificed it all for our country.

Today we remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. You are not forgotten #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/F96iOkrG0F — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 30, 2022

For today’s afternoon affair the Miami Marlins will send Pablo López (4-2, 2.04 ERA) to the mound. López is seeing great success with his changeup and is finding incredible success this season. His 2.04 ERA is over 53 innings pitched, which is a little more than half of the innings he saw last year, and we’re just over a quarter of the way into the 2022 season. So far López has only given up five home runs, but his strikeout count is currently sitting at 56. López is going to be a challenge to the Rockies to face.

The Rockies are going to count on Ryan Feltner (0-1, 5.40 ERA) to find the same success he found in Pittsburgh and create a pitching duel today. In both of his outing this season, Feltner has racked of seven strikeouts for a total of 14. He only gave up three hits against the Pirates, versus seven hits against the Phillies. Feltner lasted five full innings in each of his outings, so if he can have a quality start and limit any damage done, the Rockies might have shot if they can limit errors and find the offensive success.

First Pitch: 2:10 p.m. MDT

TV: AT&T Sports Net Rocky Mountain; MLB.tv

Radio: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; KNRV 1150 (Spanish)

Lineups: